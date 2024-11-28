Black Friday: Only a few days left to use Pixel 9 Pro’s biggest price cut yet

It’s your last chance to pick up Google’s Pixel 9 Pro at the lowest price yet for Black Friday.

Voxi Mobile is selling the Pixel 9 Pro for £770.40 this Black Friday. That’s a 23 percent price cut on the £999 RRP.

Note that you’ll need to sign up for a Voxi contract, but these are rolling monthly contracts. All you’ll need to do is pick the cheapest £10 plan and cancel it straight away – assuming you don’t actually want the plan, of course.

This is a brilliant deal for one of the best compact flagship phones on the market – especially for one that’s only been around for a couple of months.

Mobile Editor Lewis Painter handled the Pixel 9 Pro review for us, and he awarded the phone 4 out of 5.

“The Pixel 9 Pro offers a more compact Pro Pixel experience with only minor compromises compared to the larger XL model,” he concluded. This is a reference to the fact that the Pixel 9 Pro is a brand new option in Google’s smartphone range. Prior to this year, going Pro meant signing up for a larger handset.

This year’s Pixel 9 Pro gives you all of the benefits of the Pro range (classier design, dedicated telephoto camera etc) in a smaller form factor.

The Pixel 9 Pro is notable for its sharp design, its slick AI-enhanced software, and its excellent camera system. You can take shots in virtually any conditions, and they’ll come out sharp and contrasty, thanks to Google’s impeccable image processing chops.

You can also count on strong all-day battery life, and Google’s class-leading promise of seven years of software updates.

As Black Friday looms, we’ll be bringing you all the latest deals. If you’re specifically after a Pixel 9 Pro, however, we doubt you’ll do any better than this offer.