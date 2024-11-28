Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Black Friday: Only a few days left to use Pixel 9 Pro’s biggest price cut yet

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

It’s your last chance to pick up Google’s Pixel 9 Pro at the lowest price yet for Black Friday.

Voxi Mobile is selling the Pixel 9 Pro for £770.40 this Black Friday. That’s a 23 percent price cut on the £999 RRP.

Save 23% on the Pixel 9 Pro this Black Friday

Save 23% on the Pixel 9 Pro this Black Friday

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is going at a 23% discount for Black Friday.

  • Voxi Mobile
  • Save 23%
  • Now £770.40
View Deal

Note that you’ll need to sign up for a Voxi contract, but these are rolling monthly contracts. All you’ll need to do is pick the cheapest £10 plan and cancel it straight away – assuming you don’t actually want the plan, of course.

This is a brilliant deal for one of the best compact flagship phones on the market – especially for one that’s only been around for a couple of months.

Mobile Editor Lewis Painter handled the Pixel 9 Pro review for us, and he awarded the phone 4 out of 5.

“The Pixel 9 Pro offers a more compact Pro Pixel experience with only minor compromises compared to the larger XL model,” he concluded. This is a reference to the fact that the Pixel 9 Pro is a brand new option in Google’s smartphone range. Prior to this year, going Pro meant signing up for a larger handset.

This year’s Pixel 9 Pro gives you all of the benefits of the Pro range (classier design, dedicated telephoto camera etc) in a smaller form factor.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

The Pixel 9 Pro is notable for its sharp design, its slick AI-enhanced software, and its excellent camera system. You can take shots in virtually any conditions, and they’ll come out sharp and contrasty, thanks to Google’s impeccable image processing chops.

You can also count on strong all-day battery life, and Google’s class-leading promise of seven years of software updates.

As Black Friday looms, we’ll be bringing you all the latest deals. If you’re specifically after a Pixel 9 Pro, however, we doubt you’ll do any better than this offer.

You might like…

Amazon is basically giving away this Tower dual basket air fryer

Amazon is basically giving away this Tower dual basket air fryer

Jessica Gorringe 3 mins ago
The Ring Floodlight Cam just hit its lowest price yet

The Ring Floodlight Cam just hit its lowest price yet

Hannah Davies 12 mins ago
iPhone 15 Pro just became one of the biggest Apple deals this Black Friday

iPhone 15 Pro just became one of the biggest Apple deals this Black Friday

Jon Mundy 19 mins ago
Samsung’s top-end Galaxy S24 Ultra is finally affordable with this Black Friday deal

Samsung’s top-end Galaxy S24 Ultra is finally affordable with this Black Friday deal

Lewis Painter 32 mins ago
Charge every device in your life thanks to UGREEN’s Black Friday sales – up to 40% off

Charge every device in your life thanks to UGREEN’s Black Friday sales – up to 40% off

Nick Rayner 34 mins ago
Our favourite large air fryer is at its lowest ever price for Black Friday

Our favourite large air fryer is at its lowest ever price for Black Friday

Jessica Gorringe 49 mins ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access