Black Friday Nespresso machine deals don’t get much better than this

Need a new Nespresso machine to get your morning caffeine fix? Don’t overlook this brilliant value Versuni deal.

The Versuni Philips L’OR Barista Sublime Capsule Coffee Machine might not have the slickest name, but at 60% off, it’s definitely worth a look this Black Friday.

Right now, you can get the Nespresso machine for as little as £45. That’s a whopping £64.99 taken off the coffee machine’s £109.99 RRP right in time for the holidays.

Don’t miss this opportunity to snag the Versuni coffee machine at its lowest price since last Black Friday. You’ll want to act fast, though – more than half of these machines have already been claimed.

The Versuni Philips L’OR Barista Sublime Capsule Coffee Machine is an espresso machine designed to be paired with L’OR’s Barista double shot capsules and Espresso single shot capsules. However, this doesn’t mean it isn’t compatible with other Nespresso capsules.

The machine makes it easy to brew either one or two cups of espresso in one go, making it possible to craft a ristretto for two or a double espresso for yourself when you need that extra boost.

The L’OR Barista System brews coffee at high pressure (up to 19 bar) for espresso-quality drinks, while you can easily adjust the coffee length to your preferences.

Every order also comes with a coffee tasting box with a variety of capsules, making this the perfect gift for any coffee lover this Christmas.

