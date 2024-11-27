Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Black Friday Nespresso machine deals don’t get much better than this

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Need a new Nespresso machine to get your morning caffeine fix? Don’t overlook this brilliant value Versuni deal. 

The Versuni Philips L’OR Barista Sublime Capsule Coffee Machine might not have the slickest name, but at 60% off, it’s definitely worth a look this Black Friday

Right now, you can get the Nespresso machine for as little as £45. That’s a whopping £64.99 taken off the coffee machine’s £109.99 RRP right in time for the holidays. 

Save 60% on a Nespresso machine with this Black Friday Versuni deal

Save 60% on a Nespresso machine with this Black Friday Versuni deal

Don’t miss your chance to save 60% on a Nespresso machine this Black Friday. The Versuni Philips L’OR Barista Sublime Capsule Coffee Machine has dropped from £109.99 to just £45 just in time for Christmas. 

  • Amazon
  • Was £109.99
  • £45
View Deal

Don’t miss this opportunity to snag the Versuni coffee machine at its lowest price since last Black Friday. You’ll want to act fast, though – more than half of these machines have already been claimed.

The Versuni Philips L’OR Barista Sublime Capsule Coffee Machine is an espresso machine designed to be paired with L’OR’s Barista double shot capsules and Espresso single shot capsules. However, this doesn’t mean it isn’t compatible with other Nespresso capsules. 

The machine makes it easy to brew either one or two cups of espresso in one go, making it possible to craft a ristretto for two or a double espresso for yourself when you need that extra boost. 

The L’OR Barista System brews coffee at high pressure (up to 19 bar) for espresso-quality drinks, while you can easily adjust the coffee length to your preferences. 

Every order also comes with a coffee tasting box with a variety of capsules, making this the perfect gift for any coffee lover this Christmas.

Looking for a different deal? 

At just £189, the Eufy RoboVac X8 robot vacuum and mop is ready to take on any coffee mishaps and spillages this Black Friday. 

You might like…

The Galaxy Watch FE’s latest price cut makes it the best value wearable this Black Friday

The Galaxy Watch FE’s latest price cut makes it the best value wearable this Black Friday

Hannah Davies 49 mins ago
If you buy one laptop this Black Friday, let the discounted MacBook Air M2 be it

If you buy one laptop this Black Friday, let the discounted MacBook Air M2 be it

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
The fan-favourite Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is a steal on Amazon

The fan-favourite Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is a steal on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
Samsung’s Galaxy A55 Black Friday deal is a winner for mid-range upgrades

Samsung’s Galaxy A55 Black Friday deal is a winner for mid-range upgrades

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
The capable Honor 200 Pro is a mid-range bargain this Black Friday

The capable Honor 200 Pro is a mid-range bargain this Black Friday

Lewis Painter 2 hours ago
This Samsung The Frame deal turns your TV into a work of art

This Samsung The Frame deal turns your TV into a work of art

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access