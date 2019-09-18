Black Friday Mobile Phone Deals – What you need to know to bag a bargain

Black Friday Phone Deals: Looking to upgrade your smartphone? With Black Friday and Cyber Monday just a few months away, the best time to bag a bargain is almost upon us – so use our handy guide and you won’t miss out.

Whatever your smartphone budget may be, whether you’re looking at an entry-level handset or a top-tier flagship, Black Friday will bring about plenty of options for you to choose from. Our deals are first grouped by SIM-free models, and later by phone contracts and SIM-only deals – giving you a better overview of just how many deals are available. Read on to nab yourself a great smartphone at an even greater price.

What happened last year?

If you were in the market for a new phone contract during Black Friday 2018, you were absolutely spoilt for choice. Online retailers Fonehouse came charging out the gate with an incredible tariff offering 100GB of data, with no upfront cost and only £36 a month across a whole range of phones. To our surprise, the brand new iPhone XR was included in the offer, alongside other great handsets including the Huawei P20 Pro.

What do we expect?

Don’t expect to see the iPhone 11 Pro or the 11 Pro Max on offer anytime soon – Apple is never fond of a price drop this early out of the gate. The iPhone 11 however could be subject to some great offers, just as the iPhone XR was last year. Of course, if you don’t mind using an Android phone, Huawei is sure to be using Black Friday as a time to shake off the year’s bad press and entice consumers with some cracking deals.

Contract vs SIM-free phones

If you’re trying to decide whether to opt for a SIM-free phone or pick one up on contract, there are a few things you need to weigh up.

In terms of the total cost of ownership (TCO), it’s generally cheaper to opt for a SIM-free phone and buy your handset outright. You can then either pair this with an existing contract you might already have, or sign up for a SIM only deal. Going this route does mean a high initial outlay to pay off the phone, but once you factor in the monthly contract cost after 24 months (the typical contract length if going for a contract phone) then you end up spending less overall.

However, if this isn’t really an option – which it might not be with the high cost of some of today’s smartphones – then a contract option may well be the better bet and your only option for picking up your shiny new dream phone.

Contract phones do still come with something called an ‘upfront cost’, which is the amount you pay at the beginning towards the cost of the phone. However, some contracts will have no upfront cost, which makes them more suitable.

If you’re able to pay an upfront cost, you can typically bring your TCO down after 24 months. As a general rule of thumb, the more you pay upfront, the less you’ll pay each month as you have less of the phone to pay off. Your monthly bill consists of an amount towards paying off the cost of the handset and the cost covering your network service. It’s worth doing the math to calculate the TCO, which you can do with this formula: upfront cost + (monthly charge x 24).

Even then, it might still be worth paying a little more for your TCO if it means you can have a lower upfront cost, which lets you get the new phone you want. It’s all down to your personal circumstance.

