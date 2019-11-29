Best Black Friday Mobile Phone Deals – iPhone 11, Galaxy S10 price drops

Best Black Friday mobile phone deals: Black Friday is here and we’ve compiled a must-read guide on all the best phone deals.

If you’ve been sizing up a new phone or contract, Black Friday is the perfect time to jump ship to a new deal, or a new handset. Discounts are available from a wide range of providers and manufacturers. It’s time to bag a deal.

There are so many great deals that finding the best one could be difficult, but we’ve picked out the very best phone deals going. We did the leg-work so you don’t have to. Whatever your budget, or requirements, there’s bound to be a deal in here for you…

Our favourite Black Friday Mobile Phones Deal

Would you like to get your hands on the latest iPhone from Apple? We’re guessing the answer’s yes! The good news this Black Friday season is that this year’s iPhone 11 flagship now comes with a fantastic Vodafone tariff exclusively with Mobiles. It includes an impressive 60GB of data as well as unlimited calls and texts, and that’s not even the best bit. All this will cost you just £33 a month, with £75 upfront, and you can knock off £10 when you use our exclusive discount code TRUSTED10.

To work out if this is a good deal for you, simply calculate your total cost of ownership across the 24-month contract period – this incredible iPhone 11 contract deal totals £857 with our discount code, meaning that you’re looking at just £5.33 a month once you take away the value of the iPhone 11 itself at £729.

iPhone 11 Contract Black Friday Deal iPhone 11 on Vodafone - 60GB of Data, Unlimited Minutes and Texts (Use Code: TRUSTED10) Packing a dual camera on its rear and the powerful A13 Bionic chip that sees performance speeds beyond its years, this is the affordable flagship from Apple that manages to make a name for itself as the main option from the 2019 line-up.

The iPhone 11 is a superb successor to last year’s iPhone XR, and is relatively affordable for Apple. It also boasts the best bits of the XR with a bundle of new features and specs on top, making this the cream of the 2019 crop. It is great value at this price and the iPhone 11 now comes in an array of new colourways, including purple and green, white, black, yellow and red.

Both CPU and GPU performance have been given a dramatic boost of up to 20% by the A13 Bionic chip, but the camera package is what really puts the iPhone 11 ahead of its predecessor. It has two sensors packed in on the back, and you can also shoot stills with its wide and ultra-wide sensor, as well as record 4K 60fps video. With the TrueDepth front camera, you also have the ability to capture slo-mo selfie videos.

At £33 a month – not forgetting, of course, our discount code TRUSTED10to take £10 off the £75 upfront cost – this is a great iPhone 11 Black Friday contract deal, netting you the very latest Apple handset for a ridiculously low amount on this exclusive Vodafone tariff.

Best Black Friday Mobile Phone Deals

Jump to: Contract | SIM-Only | SIM-Free

Black Friday Mobile Phone Contract Deals

The most cost-effective way to get hold of the more expensive handsets can often be to get a contract deal, allowing you to spread the cost of a pricey flagship model and also pick up an affordable tariff to see you through your month-to-month mobile usage. It’s worth noting that some contracts come with an upfront payment too, which usually helps to lower your overall monthly direct debit.

(Back to the top)

Black Friday SIM-Only Deals

Contract deals aren’t always tailored to the optimum monthly allowances that fit your needs. So if you’re happy with your current phone but find that your data has dried up before the end of the month, a SIM-only plan could be the best choice for you.

(Back to the top)

Black Friday SIM-Free Mobile Phone Deals

If you’re in a position to buy a new smartphone outright, then a SIM-free deal will probably be the right choice. If you’re happy with your current phone plan and don’t feel the need to change the terms, simply insert your current SIM card into your brand-new phone, and you’re good to go.

(Back to the top)

Contract vs SIM-free phones

If money was no object, we’d all be SIM-free and would buy our new handsets outright. SIM-free buying options mean avoiding any high interest rates, the freedom to shop around to find the perfect tariff, and not being tied into a contract for anything up to 36 months.

Flagship smartphones are prohibitively expensive, however, and you’d be hard pressed to find the most feature-packed model for under £1000, leaving most of us obliged to go for a contract to get the phone we really want.

There are some great deals out there, however, so don’t despair and we’ve selected the ones we think offer exceptional value.

Whenever you enter a contract, it’s important to note that your contract deal is made up of two components: your tariff and the cost of the handset itself. When combined, they constitute the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). It’s important to note the difference between the two so that you can work out if the deal you’re getting is actually a good one.

To reach the TCO figure, first you need to multiply your monthly cost by the length of your contract (12, 24 or 36 months). Then add any potential upfront costs. to give you the overall TCO. Subtract the value of the handset itself from the TCO and divide the remainder by your contract duration. Here you’ll get the value of your tariff alone. You can then judge whether the amount in your allowance is worth it – or if it’s more than you should be paying.

What are the best budget phones to look for on Black Friday?

With headlines mainly focused on the big, leading flagships, it’s easy to forget that behind the smartphone supermodels lies a thrilling array of mid-range and budget phones that deliver impressive performances. You don’t need to break the bank to get a complete phone experience and some of the biggest percentage savings often, in fact, feature lower down the ladder.

There have already been some great examples of this, such as the Xiaomi Mi 9. Earlier in the year, we gave this incredible device a score of 5 out of 5, praising its all-round performance and affordable £499 price tag.

In recent months the price has fallen even further and is now just £320. We’ll be keeping a keen eye out this Black Friday to see if it drops below the £300 mark.

For those looking to spend less, the Sony Xperia 10 is a perfect example of the kind of deals you can expect. We thought this classy phone was great at its original £299 price point earlier in the year – and we think it’s even better at its current pre-Black Friday price of £199.

Whether or not, come Black Friday, the price drops even more, we’ll be looking out for other Android mid-rangers at entry-level prices – the precedent has been set.

Best Apple iPhone Black Friday deals to pick up

So far we’ve just been speculating about the big iPhone deals that might pop up, but Affordable Mobiles and other major handset retailers have now released their official Black Friday deals early.

We expect you’ll have already seen Affordable Mobiles’ superb iPhone XR deal – highlighted as our current favourite Black Friday mobile phone offer – and you can be certain that there are many more bargains out there. On Buymobile.net, you can snap up a sleek iPhone 8 Plus with a staggering 45GB allowance for just £35 a month, with no upfront cost.

If your heart is, very understandably, set on the very latest iPhone 11, you won’t want to miss Fonehouse’s cracking offer. For an upfront cost of just £19 and a very reasonable £41 a month, you get a jew-dropping 75GB of data. You also get freebies such a six-month Apple Music subscription by signing up to EE.

Samsung Black Friday deals to keep an eye on

There are sure to be a plethora of deals on Samsung phones this Black Friday – the world’s biggest smartphone manufacturer earned its title partly by making a tonne of solid phones and releasing them throughout the year at a range of price points.

This policy, combined with the fact that, rather than holding their price, most Android phones reliably drop in price within six months or so of release, means you’re guaranteed to find significant discounts this Black Friday on a range of Samsung phones.

The Samsung Galaxy S10, the larger S10 Plus variant and the more affordable S10e have been available since February, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see these flagship models steeply discounted. We don’t expect to see the Galaxy S11 until Q1 2019 so these phones will remain high up in Samsung’s product line for the coming months and over the Christmas period.

With stunning cameras and gorgeously rich screens, all three of the S10 devices deliver powerful performances, along with the convenient extras you’d expect from premium handsets, such as water resistance, wireless charging and that ever-so-handy headphone jack.

The brand’s other flagship series, featuring the Samsung Galaxy note 10 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, is also worth considering. Launched in August, these are newer than the S10 series so they might not yet be ripe for reductions. As we noted in the iPhone section, you’re probably more likely to see to contract prices dropped for these handsets rather than SIM-free bargains from brands such as Amazon.

It’s also a good idea to keep your eye out for older Samsung flagships. The prices of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S8 have both dropped since release, and they may in fact be even be better options than a more recent mid-range phone. You’ll almost certainly get a far superior display, alongside internals that should still pack a considerable punch.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…