Top Black Friday Laptop Deals: Black Friday is the best time to pick up a high-end laptop on the cheap, but this year the sale has kicked off early with plenty of bargains to peruse through.

Prior to most Black Friday sales, the hot ticket items are usually recognised as phones and games consoles, but with the hand that 2020 has dealt everyone, laptops have shot up as a mainstay priority. If you are planning on upgrading to that laptop you’ve had your eye on over Black Friday, then stick with us to be sure that you aren’t missing out on a better deal elsewhere.

It doesn’t matter what you’re after, if it’s a MacBook, a Windows Surface Laptop or even an affordable Google Chromebook, laptops are going to be in high demand this Black Friday and it’ll pay off to have your finger on the pulse.

Related: Best Black Friday Deals

To that end, make sure that you have this page bookmarked as we guide you through the top Black Friday laptop deals, otherwise there’s always a chance that you’ll miss that perfect offer.

Early Black Friday Laptop Deals

Don’t be fooled by the fact that the official date of Black Friday is still some time away – most major retailers have already jumped the gun with some early deals. Amazon and Very have a ton of offers available, while Currys PC World has already made the promise that if any of its prices drop during Black Friday, then you’ll be refunded the difference. Having scoured through the deal pile, these are the best offers we can find.

Deal: ACER Predator Triton 300 15.6″ Gaming Laptop – Intel® Core™ i7, RTX 2070, 1TB SSD for just £1299 (save £200)

Deal: Apple 13.3″ MacBook Air with Retina Display (2020), 256GB SSD, Space Grey for just £943 (save £56)

Deal: Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6″, AMD 3020e, 128GB SSD, Black for just £279 (save £100)

Deal: Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6″ Laptop – AMD Ryzen 5, 256 GB SSD, Black for just £479 (save £120)

How much should I spend on a laptop this Black Friday?

While it might be tempting to jump at the first MacBook Pro offer you see, it’s worth taking stock ahead of Black Friday to know exactly what it is you want from a new laptop to avoid overspending. For instance, if you’re only looking for a device to perform simple work tasks and maybe the occasional bit of streaming, then £400 is a good limit to set. After all, you can find Chromebooks for as little as £200, with pricier models offering a better display.

Related: Black Friday TV Deals

If you’re after something with a bit more grunt that can tackle some non-intensive gaming and maybe a bit of light video editing, then a realistic estimate would be to spend between £500 and £800. The only people who should have to concern themselves with going beyond £800 are professional creatives and PC gamers, both of which require powerful machines to run intensive tasks without breaking a sweat.

Commercial Content Editor Having been at the forefront of the year’s biggest tech sales, Tom can spot a bargain from a mile away. With an eye for market trends, he’s always on the lookout for the best deals that can save you s…