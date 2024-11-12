Black Friday just turned the iPhone 12 into a budget smartphone

The humble old iPhone 12 is still alive and kicking with access to the new iOS 18 operating system. This deal gets you the handset for a pittance with a ton of 5G data.

Fonehouse is offering an iPhone 12 for 300GB of 5G data a month for £18 a month, with no upfront payment required. This model is a refurbished iPhone 12 in black with 64GB of data. The retailer says it’s guaranteed to be in excellent condition.

This is on a 24-month contract with the Three mobile network and includes unlimited minutes and texts too. This deal includes free next day delivery if you order by 9pm too.

The iPhone 12 may have been released in 2020, but it remains largely similar to the iPhone designs we see tday. It has a powerful chip, a capable camera and access to the latest version of iOS for at least this year and possibly next.

In our updated review last year, our reviewer called it “a decent performer” saying “the screen still holds up” and that the cameras still take “reliably ace snaps in all manner of conditions.” There’s also support for 5G data speeds and wireless charging thanks to the MagSafe standard.

Fonehouse is offering a special Black Friday promise to ensure you’re getting the deal. If you find the same price cheaper during the month of November, Fonehouse will refund the difference.

If you haven’t purchased from Fonehouse before, the retailer has an excellent reputation on Trustpilot with a 4.6 average score from a possible five. That’s from more than 30,000 reviews.