Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Black Friday just turned the iPhone 12 into a budget smartphone

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The humble old iPhone 12 is still alive and kicking with access to the new iOS 18 operating system. This deal gets you the handset for a pittance with a ton of 5G data.

Fonehouse is offering an iPhone 12 for 300GB of 5G data a month for £18 a month, with no upfront payment required. This model is a refurbished iPhone 12 in black with 64GB of data. The retailer says it’s guaranteed to be in excellent condition.

iPhone 12 falls to budget price

iPhone 12 falls to budget price

Get a great deal on this refurbed iPhone 12 with loads of data for just £18 a month

  • Fonehouse
  • 300GB 5G data
  • £18 a month
View Deal

This is on a 24-month contract with the Three mobile network and includes unlimited minutes and texts too. This deal includes free next day delivery if you order by 9pm too.

The iPhone 12 may have been released in 2020, but it remains largely similar to the iPhone designs we see tday. It has a powerful chip, a capable camera and access to the latest version of iOS for at least this year and possibly next.

In our updated review last year, our reviewer called it “a decent performer” saying “the screen still holds up” and that the cameras still take “reliably ace snaps in all manner of conditions.” There’s also support for 5G data speeds and wireless charging thanks to the MagSafe standard.

Fonehouse is offering a special Black Friday promise to ensure you’re getting the deal. If you find the same price cheaper during the month of November, Fonehouse will refund the difference.

If you haven’t purchased from Fonehouse before, the retailer has an excellent reputation on Trustpilot with a 4.6 average score from a possible five. That’s from more than 30,000 reviews.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

You might like…

Mac mini M4 hasn’t been out a week and it’s already discounted

Mac mini M4 hasn’t been out a week and it’s already discounted

Chris Smith 35 mins ago
The biggest AirPods Pro 2 deal of Black Friday, won’t be around for long

The biggest AirPods Pro 2 deal of Black Friday, won’t be around for long

Chris Smith 1 hour ago
Apple Watch 10’s first-ever price drop just surfaced

Apple Watch 10’s first-ever price drop just surfaced

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
Samsung’s Galaxy A55 Black Friday deal is a winner for mid-range upgrades

Samsung’s Galaxy A55 Black Friday deal is a winner for mid-range upgrades

Jon Mundy 6 hours ago
Amazon has the perfect deal for drone fans right now

Amazon has the perfect deal for drone fans right now

Hannah Davies 7 hours ago
Pixel 8a’s Black Friday offer decimates the iPhone SE

Pixel 8a’s Black Friday offer decimates the iPhone SE

Jon Mundy 7 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words