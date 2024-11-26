Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

This Black Friday iPhone 15 deal finally gives Samsung a run for its money

The Black Friday sales are in full swing, and it’s the perfect time to secure yourself an upgrade on your smartphone – especially if you’re looking for a new contract, with retailers like GiffGaff and Mobiles.co.uk getting in on the deal fun.

Case and point; you can get the 128GB iPhone 15 on contract with unlimited data, minutes and texts for just £29.99 per month with £29 upfront on the iD Mobile network at Mobiles.co.uk during the Black Friday sales. This will net you a refurbished model of the Blue iPhone 15 in Excellent Condition. 

While the idea of using a refurbished phone may put some off, the iPhone 15’s Excellent grading means that there are only potential minor cosmetic imperfections on the smartphone, with the company describing it as “almost factory-new”. In fact, it’s the best quality grading from the retailer, and you’ll also get a 12-month warranty to help put your mind at ease. 

It’s also a much more eco-friendly way of securing yourself an upgrade, essentially saving perfectly good technology from landfill. It also comes in 100% recyclable packaging.

It also helps that the iPhone 15 is a very tempting smartphone, even in the wake of the release of the iPhone 16, scoring an impressive four stars and the Trusted Reviews Recommended Award when we reviewed the iPhone 15 at release in 2023.

Our reviewer praised the upgrade on offer from the iPhone 14, with a suite of upgrades previously exclusive to Pro-level features including an upgraded 48MP main camera and the introduction of the Dynamic Island in place of the ageing Face ID notch.

There’s also the switch to USB-C, which will either be a blessing or a curse depending on how many Lightning-enabled accessories you’ve got. 

It’s also a good-looking iPhone with its rounded edges and frosted back feeling way nicer in the hand than older models of iPhone, making it a very tempting buy, especially on such an affordable contract. 

