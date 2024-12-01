Best Black Friday Headphones deals: Save on Beats, Bose, Sennheiser, Sony and more

There are plenty of headphone deals to gander at for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but if you had to pick just one, which one would you choose? Here’s where we help you with that tricky decision.

We’ve rounded up on the best Black Friday Headphones deals that you should take a look at, singling out pairs from Bose, Beats, Sony and more. We’ve also shared deals for different type of headphones, including the like sof over-ears, on-ears and true wireless models into the mix.

Some of these deals have proved popular over the Black Friday weekend, so if you’ve been waiting for a price drop on any of them, now seems to be a good time to bag yourself a new pair of headphones.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

A deal that keeps coming back every sales event, while these headphones aren’t the newest model from Beats, you cna bag yourself a big saving off the RRP, with these headphones now available for just £139.99 / $159.

Save more than £200 on the Beats Studio 3 for Black Friday The Beats Studio 3 have plummeted from £349.95 / $349.95 to just £139.99 / $159 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. That’s 60% off, or a total saving of £209.96 / $190.95. Amazon

Was £349.95 / $349.95

£139.99 / $159 View Deal

Beats Studio Pro

The Studio Pro are the latest flagship over-ears from Beats, and we liked them enough to hand over a four-star rating and a Recommended badge. The sale over at Amazon for Black Friday and Cyber Monday has reduced by £160. That means they’re available for just £179. That’s a very good deal in our books.

The Beats Studio Pro headphones are at their lowest ever price on Amazon Now at their lowest ever price on Amazon, the four-star Beats Studio Pro over-ears are now an affordable yet premium pair of headphones. Amazon

Was £329.99

Now £179 View Deal

EarFun Air Pro 4

This EarFun pair was already an affordable budget ANC true wireless before this discount, but this Black Friday reduction has made them very enticing at just £59.99

These ANC earbuds are a Black Friday bargain Save £40 on these ANC earbuds, bringing them down to £59.99 Amazon UK

Now £59.99 View Deal

Bose QuietComfort SC

We’ve not reviewed the QuietComfort SC model, but we imagine they’re much like the four-star rated QuietComfort 45 over-ears that came before it, which offered excellent noise-cancellation. This bags you savings of up to 45%, bringing it down to $199 in the US. This deal was so good that the UK model appears to have sold out.

The Bose QuietComfort Headphones have dropped to $199 / £176 At $199 / £176, the Bose QuietComfort headphones are an absolute steal. Head to Amazon this Black Friday to save 43% / 45% on the noise-cancelling over-ears compared to their $349 / £319.95 RRP. Amazon

Was $349 / £319.95

$199 / £176 View Deal

Bowers Wilkins Px7 S2e

Our best headphones of 2024 have had a gigantic reduction for Black Friday, this Cyber Monday deal nets you a £130 in saving. These are an excellent pair of headphones, and if you’ve been keeping an eye out for them since launch, you won’t want to miss out on this crackerjack deal.

The 5-star Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e are 1/3 off this Black Friday Save 34% on the best wireless headphones of the year with this banging Black Friday deal. Head to Amazon today to bag the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e for just £249 down from £379 and save £130. Amazon

Was £379

£249 View Deal

AirPods Pro 2

If you’re an Apple fan and have had your eye on the premium AirPods Pro 2, its received a bigger price drop than usual, with prices falling to £179 / $169 on Amazon.

The AirPods Pro 2 are seeing a rare price cut in Amazon’s Black Friday sale As any Apple fan knows its price cuts are rare, this Black Friday deal on the AirPods Pro 2 is seriously worth snapping up. Amazon

Was £229 / $249

Now £179 / $169.99 View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless

We do love a pair of Sennheiser headphones, and this 4.5 star model often gets discounts every sales event. If you missed it in previous events, you can bag yourself £100 off, bringing them down to a fantastic £179.

Save big the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones Upgrade to the Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones and experience adaptive noise cancelling, premium audio quality and a 60-hour battery life, all for a more affordable price. Amazon

Was £279

Now £179.99 View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 4 True Wireless

While the flagship over-ear has had a big discount, Sennheiser’s new flagship true wireless has received a mighty reduction too. You can snag a £100 discount on this model, bringing them down to an excellent £179.

Save £100 on these award-winning Sennheiser earbuds These five-star earbuds have had £100 discounted making them a fantastic Black Friday deal Amazon UK

Now £159 View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM5

Still the pair of wireless headphones we think are the best to get, the WH-1000XM5 can be bought for £245. That is the lowest price we’ve seen them drop to on Amazon.

Save 35% on the top-rated Sony WH-1000XM5 Don’t miss this 35% saving on the Sony WH-1000XM5. The 5-star noise-cancellers have dropped to just £245. Shop today to save £134 on the usually £379 headphones. Amazon

Was £379

£245 View Deal

Focal Bathys

This are an impressive pair of premium headphones from Focal, offering one of the best-sounding experiences at its price. This deal over at Richer Sounds gets you £150 off the asking price.

An incredible Focal Bathys Headphone deal Already incredible headphones, this Black Friday deal makes these headphones even more enticing Richer Sounds

Was £699

£549 View Deal

Sonos Ace

For a relatively new pair of headphones, this is a massive reduction for the Sonos Ace. They first launched at £449 / $449, and now you can get them for just £279. If you’re a Sonos fan and have been waiting for them to drop, this is a very tempting Cyber Monday deal.

Sonos Ace Black Friday Deals Save big on the highly-rated Sonos Ace! Now only £279/$349, a massive reduction off its original price on Amazon. Experience superior sound quality at a fraction of the cost with this fantastic deal. Amazon

Save big

£279/$349 View Deal

Bowers Wilkins Px8

Another Bowers & Wilkins pair and another five-star headphone. This model’s RRP is £599, and this deal over at Richer Sounds slashes them by £200.

A five star deal on the B&W Px8 Headphones These excellent headphones are an absolute steal for Black Friday Richer Sounds

£399 View Deal

Beats Fit Pro

The Fit Pro have been out for a few years, and they’re a reliable pair of ANC earbuds if you workout a lot. This Black Friday deal has seen them drop to the lowest price we’ve ever seen them at on Amazon.

Get the Beats Fit Pro at their lowest ever price on Amazon Save almost 50% and get the four-star rated Beats Fit Pro for just £125.96 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. That’s a genuine bargain and the lowest we’ve seen the earbuds reach at the retailer. Amazon

Was £219.99

Now £125.96 View Deal

Sony WH-CH520

The CH520 is one of Sony’s cheapest headphones and this deal brings them them down to q uiet unbelievable £31.50. If you prefer the on-ear design then you’ll want to snag yourself a pair of these headphones before they sell out. They’re proving very popular on Amazon.

The best-value Sony headphones are now even cheaper Snag the Sony WH-CH520 for just £31.50 at Amazon UK. They’re among the best-value cans out there with an unbeatable feature set for the price point. Amazon UK

RRP: £45

£31.50 View Deal