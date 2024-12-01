Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Best Black Friday Headphones deals: Save on Beats, Bose, Sennheiser, Sony and more

There are plenty of headphone deals to gander at for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but if you had to pick just one, which one would you choose? Here’s where we help you with that tricky decision.

We’ve rounded up on the best Black Friday Headphones deals that you should take a look at, singling out pairs from Bose, Beats, Sony and more. We’ve also shared deals for different type of headphones, including the like sof over-ears, on-ears and true wireless models into the mix.

Some of these deals have proved popular over the Black Friday weekend, so if you’ve been waiting for a price drop on any of them, now seems to be a good time to bag yourself a new pair of headphones.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

A deal that keeps coming back every sales event, while these headphones aren’t the newest model from Beats, you cna bag yourself a big saving off the RRP, with these headphones now available for just £139.99 / $159.

The Beats Studio 3 have plummeted from £349.95 / $349.95 to just £139.99 / $159 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. That’s 60% off, or a total saving of £209.96 / $190.95.

  • Amazon
  • Was £349.95 / $349.95
  • £139.99 / $159
View Deal

Beats Studio Pro

The Studio Pro are the latest flagship over-ears from Beats, and we liked them enough to hand over a four-star rating and a Recommended badge. The sale over at Amazon for Black Friday and Cyber Monday has reduced by £160. That means they’re available for just £179. That’s a very good deal in our books.

Now at their lowest ever price on Amazon, the four-star Beats Studio Pro over-ears are now an affordable yet premium pair of headphones.

  • Amazon
  • Was £329.99
  • Now £179
View Deal

EarFun Air Pro 4

This EarFun pair was already an affordable budget ANC true wireless before this discount, but this Black Friday reduction has made them very enticing at just £59.99

Save £40 on these ANC earbuds, bringing them down to £59.99

  • Amazon UK
  • Now £59.99
View Deal

Bose QuietComfort SC

We’ve not reviewed the QuietComfort SC model, but we imagine they’re much like the four-star rated QuietComfort 45 over-ears that came before it, which offered excellent noise-cancellation. This bags you savings of up to 45%, bringing it down to $199 in the US. This deal was so good that the UK model appears to have sold out.

At $199 / £176, the Bose QuietComfort headphones are an absolute steal. Head to Amazon this Black Friday to save 43% / 45% on the noise-cancelling over-ears compared to their $349 / £319.95 RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Was $349 / £319.95
  • $199 / £176
View Deal

Bowers Wilkins Px7 S2e

Our best headphones of 2024 have had a gigantic reduction for Black Friday, this Cyber Monday deal nets you a £130 in saving. These are an excellent pair of headphones, and if you’ve been keeping an eye out for them since launch, you won’t want to miss out on this crackerjack deal.

Save 34% on the best wireless headphones of the year with this banging Black Friday deal. Head to Amazon today to bag the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e for just £249 down from £379 and save £130.

  • Amazon
  • Was £379
  • £249
View Deal

AirPods Pro 2

If you’re an Apple fan and have had your eye on the premium AirPods Pro 2, its received a bigger price drop than usual, with prices falling to £179 / $169 on Amazon.

As any Apple fan knows its price cuts are rare, this Black Friday deal on the AirPods Pro 2 is seriously worth snapping up.

  • Amazon
  • Was £229 / $249
  • Now £179 / $169.99
View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless

We do love a pair of Sennheiser headphones, and this 4.5 star model often gets discounts every sales event. If you missed it in previous events, you can bag yourself £100 off, bringing them down to a fantastic £179.

Upgrade to the Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones and experience adaptive noise cancelling, premium audio quality and a 60-hour battery life, all for a more affordable price.

  • Amazon
  • Was £279
  • Now £179.99
View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 4 True Wireless

While the flagship over-ear has had a big discount, Sennheiser’s new flagship true wireless has received a mighty reduction too. You can snag a £100 discount on this model, bringing them down to an excellent £179.

These five-star earbuds have had £100 discounted making them a fantastic Black Friday deal

  • Amazon UK
  • Now £159
View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM5

Still the pair of wireless headphones we think are the best to get, the WH-1000XM5 can be bought for £245. That is the lowest price we’ve seen them drop to on Amazon.

Don’t miss this 35% saving on the Sony WH-1000XM5. The 5-star noise-cancellers have dropped to just £245. Shop today to save £134 on the usually £379 headphones.

  • Amazon
  • Was £379
  • £245
View Deal

Focal Bathys

This are an impressive pair of premium headphones from Focal, offering one of the best-sounding experiences at its price. This deal over at Richer Sounds gets you £150 off the asking price.

Already incredible headphones,  this Black Friday deal makes these headphones even more enticing

  • Richer Sounds
  • Was £699
  • £549
View Deal

Sonos Ace

For a relatively new pair of headphones, this is a massive reduction for the Sonos Ace. They first launched at £449 / $449, and now you can get them for just £279. If you’re a Sonos fan and have been waiting for them to drop, this is a very tempting Cyber Monday deal.

Save big on the highly-rated Sonos Ace! Now only £279/$349, a massive reduction off its original price on Amazon. Experience superior sound quality at a fraction of the cost with this fantastic deal.

  • Amazon
  • Save big
  • £279/$349
View Deal

Bowers Wilkins Px8

Another Bowers & Wilkins pair and another five-star headphone. This model’s RRP is £599, and this deal over at Richer Sounds slashes them by £200.

These excellent headphones are an absolute steal for Black Friday

  • Richer Sounds
  • £399
View Deal

Beats Fit Pro

The Fit Pro have been out for a few years, and they’re a reliable pair of ANC earbuds if you workout a lot. This Black Friday deal has seen them drop to the lowest price we’ve ever seen them at on Amazon.

Save almost 50% and get the four-star rated Beats Fit Pro for just £125.96 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. That’s a genuine bargain and the lowest we’ve seen the earbuds reach at the retailer.

  • Amazon
  • Was £219.99
  • Now £125.96
View Deal

Sony WH-CH520

The CH520 is one of Sony’s cheapest headphones and this deal brings them them down to q uiet unbelievable £31.50. If you prefer the on-ear design then you’ll want to snag yourself a pair of these headphones before they sell out. They’re proving very popular on Amazon.

Snag the Sony WH-CH520 for just £31.50 at Amazon UK. They’re among the best-value cans out there with an unbeatable feature set for the price point.

  • Amazon UK
  • RRP: £45
  • £31.50
View Deal
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

