iPhone XS sees its price SLASHED in this outstanding Black Friday offer

The iPhone XS is available for free upfront on this incredibly good value contract on the Three network, via Fonehouse. Here are the details.

Last year’s iPhone XS is available now for no upfront cost, on a great value 24-month contract. For £43 per month, you’ll get the handset along with 100GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts. If you’d like a top-performing iPhone with a generous allowance of data, then this is a great deal for you.

Get the iPhone XS for free upfront with this great contract iPhone XS 64GB (Gold) For £43 per month, the iPhone XS could be yours, along with 100GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts - with no upfront cost!

The iPhone XS was Apple’s 2018 flagship and we awarded it 4 out of 5 stars in our reviews, reserving some very high praise for its performance. We found the dual cameras to be phenomenal, consisting of a 12-megapixel main camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto with 2x optical zoom.

Thanks to the new Smart HDR feature, images have a much greater dynamic range, and Portrait Mode is very effective at enhancing your snaps too. The display is very sharp and bright, with hardly any bezels (although there’s a big notch at the top), and it ably supports HDR technology. On top of that, the iPhone XS delivers a great level of performance too, thanks to its A12 Bionic chip, which outperformed all of its competitors at the time of release and should still be good for another couple of years.

There remain a couple of negative points about the device — such as the feeble 5W charger packaged in the box, and the fact that the body is quite prone to collecting scratches — but overall this is an excellent flagship handset that still remains a top performer a year after its release.

The iPhone XS remains a great phone a year after its release, and the fantastic value of this contract makes it a very tempting prospect if you’re on the lookout for a new phone with plenty of data.

