Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Black Friday bundle gives entry-level PC gamers everything they need

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Gaming on a PC can be a fantastic experience, with higher frame rates and better graphics than console equivalents – but you need a lot of tech to get started. Thankfully, there are plenty of gaming PC bundles available in the run-up to Black Friday later this month.

That includes a rather tempting bundle from Laptops Direct that’s ideal for those just getting started in the world of PC gaming. It comes not only with an AMD Ryzen-equipped Eurus PC with RGB lighting and a transparent panel giving you a good look at its innards, but a screen, keyboard, mouse and even a headset to boot, all for just £449.97 – £250 off its regular £699.97 RRP. 

This Black Friday bundle gives entry-level PC gamers everything they need

This Black Friday bundle gives entry-level PC gamers everything they need

Laptops Direct is offering a CyperPower gaming PC with a keyboard, mouse, headset and even a screen for just £449 as part of its early Black Friday sale, knocking £250 off its regular RRP.

  • Laptops Direct
  • £250 off
  • £449.97
View Deal

Let’s dive a little further into the specifics because there’s a lot to unpack here – literally. Let’s start with the Eurus gaming PC, built by CyperPowerPC, one of the biggest PC system builders in the UK. It sports the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G with integrated graphics that’s more than capable of running the vast majority of PC games with ease. 

That’s paired with a healthy 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 500GB M.2 NVMe SSD for all your games, and you’ll even get a month’s free subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to kickstart your gaming experience.

Alongside the PC, you’ll get a 23.8-inch Full HD IPS LCD screen with a smooth 100Hz refresh rate that can display up to 100fps in games, and more importantly, it has an impressively low 1ms response time for low-latency performance. Finally, that’s paired with a CyperPower-branded keyboard, mouse and headset, completing the entry-level gaming PC setup. 

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone

Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access

Now, it doesn’t have a dedicated GPU so you won’t be able to run high-end textures or elements like ray-tracing in the most demanding games, but it’s perfect for beginners just getting into the world of PC gaming, especially with the additional extras like the keyboard, mouse and screen. 

It’s rare for accessories and screens to come bundled with a gaming PC – you usually have to buy everything separately – so if you’ve got a younger family member who wants to get into the world of PC gaming, this could make the ultimate Christmas present.

You might like…

Galaxy AI is within grasp with this tempting S24 Plus Black Friday deal

Galaxy AI is within grasp with this tempting S24 Plus Black Friday deal

Lewis Painter 49 mins ago
These stylish earbuds with noise cancelling are now just £45

These stylish earbuds with noise cancelling are now just £45

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
If you’ve ever wanted an OLED TV, we’ve spotted an affordable upgrade

If you’ve ever wanted an OLED TV, we’ve spotted an affordable upgrade

Hannah Davies 4 hours ago
John Lewis just dropped the biggest AirPods Black Friday deal yet

John Lewis just dropped the biggest AirPods Black Friday deal yet

Hannah Davies 5 hours ago
How to set up Alexa deal alerts for Amazon’s Black Friday event

How to set up Alexa deal alerts for Amazon’s Black Friday event

Jessica Gorringe 8 hours ago
PS5 Pro has its price cut quietly a week after launch

PS5 Pro has its price cut quietly a week after launch

Max Parker 1 day ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words