This Black Friday bundle gives entry-level PC gamers everything they need

Gaming on a PC can be a fantastic experience, with higher frame rates and better graphics than console equivalents – but you need a lot of tech to get started. Thankfully, there are plenty of gaming PC bundles available in the run-up to Black Friday later this month.

That includes a rather tempting bundle from Laptops Direct that’s ideal for those just getting started in the world of PC gaming. It comes not only with an AMD Ryzen-equipped Eurus PC with RGB lighting and a transparent panel giving you a good look at its innards, but a screen, keyboard, mouse and even a headset to boot, all for just £449.97 – £250 off its regular £699.97 RRP.

Let’s dive a little further into the specifics because there’s a lot to unpack here – literally. Let’s start with the Eurus gaming PC, built by CyperPowerPC, one of the biggest PC system builders in the UK. It sports the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G with integrated graphics that’s more than capable of running the vast majority of PC games with ease.

That’s paired with a healthy 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 500GB M.2 NVMe SSD for all your games, and you’ll even get a month’s free subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to kickstart your gaming experience.

Alongside the PC, you’ll get a 23.8-inch Full HD IPS LCD screen with a smooth 100Hz refresh rate that can display up to 100fps in games, and more importantly, it has an impressively low 1ms response time for low-latency performance. Finally, that’s paired with a CyperPower-branded keyboard, mouse and headset, completing the entry-level gaming PC setup.

Now, it doesn’t have a dedicated GPU so you won’t be able to run high-end textures or elements like ray-tracing in the most demanding games, but it’s perfect for beginners just getting into the world of PC gaming, especially with the additional extras like the keyboard, mouse and screen.

It’s rare for accessories and screens to come bundled with a gaming PC – you usually have to buy everything separately – so if you’ve got a younger family member who wants to get into the world of PC gaming, this could make the ultimate Christmas present.