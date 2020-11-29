Black Friday Fitbit Bargain: Save £30 on the new Fitbit Sense

If you’re looking to hit the ground running in 2021 with a whole new fitness routine, then Amazon’s Black Friday offer on the Fitbit Sense shouldn’t be missed.

Going for just £269 (as opposed to the £299.99 RRP), this is actually the first price drop afforded to the Fitbit Sense, which debuted at the end of September. As the most premium smartwatch in Fitbit’s range, and as a solid Apple Watch alternative to Android users, the Fitbit Sense is one of the best fitness trackers you can buy in 2020.

While Fitbit’s always been ahead of the curve where fitness tracking is concerned, the Fitbit Sense marks a shift in the company’s priorities, with health tracking now stepping in to share the limelight. Packing an all-new EDA sensor, the Fitbit Sense can monitor sudden changes in your body’s composition, such as temperature and sweat, to keep a detailed log of your stress levels and offer ways to combat stress in return.

Given that the Fitbit Sense has launched in one of the most stressful year’s in recent memory, it’s fairly well-timed to have a smartwatch that cares just as much about your mental health as it is with you hitting your fitness goals.

The Fitbit Sense comes with a six-month free trial for Fitbit Premium, which includes tailored workout routines, a social platform and more importantly, mindfulness sessions in the Fitbit app. In conjunction with the EDA sensor, these meditation sessions help you to get a better picture of your stress levels and make some truly positive changes for your mental health.

With this being a Fitbit however, the Sense still packs a ton of great fitness features including in-built GPS tracking and onboard music storage for Deezer subscribers in the UK (Pandora in the US). This amounts to a fairly robust fitness tracking experience that lets you to leave your phone at home without issue.

At its lowest price yet, there’s very little reason not to jump on this superb Fitness Sense deal from Amazon – just make sure you do before it’s gone.

