Best Black Friday Vacuum Cleaner Deals: We’re tidying up all the Black Friday 2019 and Cyber Monday Vacuum Cleaner Deals so you don’t have to. Dive in and clean up on an excellent price with all the latest discounts across Dyson, Shark, Gtech and other vacuum cleaner manufacturers.
The Black Friday and Cyber Monday countdown is on with plenty of show-stopping deals surely set to be announced, including across household appliances like vacuum cleaners, in the post-Thanksgiving extravaganza.
Kickstarting officially on November 29, we’re expecting plenty of hefty price cuts on vacuum cleaners that will get the job done. Hold off until then and Black Friday and Cyber Monday can usually guarantee some pretty exceptional offers. The best part is we’re saving you the search and will be compiling a list of the best prices as they come, right from the exciting lead-up into the full sale festivities.
What Black Friday Vacuum Cleaner Deals We Saw Last Year
When it comes to Black Friday, Dyson is one of the top household appliances to get some of that deal magic. Last year the Dyson Outlet had massive sale via its eBay store with big reductions across a variety of models, such as the V6 Trigger, V8 Animal and Cinetic Big Ball starting from £99. You could also save a decent £121 on the Shark Lift-Away vacuum cleaner, proving that there is a great deal to be had across both cordless and corded models.
What Black Friday Vacuum Cleaner Deals We Expect
Much like the common association with TV deals over Black Friday, vacuum cleaners are also big spotlight products during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. We imagine the likes both the Animal and Absolute V8 models will enjoy substantial savings, and later models like the V10 might even get a look-in.
Along with the Lift-Away, the Shark Anti Allergen Cordless Stick saw a significant price drop over Amazon Prime Day this year, so we’re expecting a similar — if not better — discount come November.
Vacuum Cleaner Deals Live Right Now
Jump to Vacuum Cleaner Black Friday Deals:
Dyson Black Friday Vacuum Cleaner Deals
Best Dyson Vacuum Cleaner Deals
Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner
With up to 30 minutes of running time, enjoy the flexibility of the V7 with its cordless design and ability to transform into a handheld vacuum. Great for cleaning carpets, its an ideal appliance for pet owners.
Dyson UP22 Light Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson UP22 Light Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum Cleaner
No longer available in Dyson's official line-up, find corded vacuum models elsewhere for that added reliability and get a great price, too. Thanks to John Lewis, you also get a whopping 5 year guarantee with your purchase.
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Iron
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Iron
With an impressive 60-minute run time, the Cyclone V10 comes equipped with 4 accessories for a variety of surfaces and intensities. Trade in selected models and enjoy a £50 gift card towards your vacuum cleaner upgrade.
Shark Black Friday Vacuum Cleaner Deals
Best Shark Vacuum Cleaner Deals
Shark DuoClean 2 Battery HEPA Cordless Pet Vacuum Cleaner
Shark DuoClean 2 Battery HEPA Cordless Pet Vacuum Cleaner
Ideal for households overrun by pets and allergy sufferers, this Shark model cleans up and traps dust and allergens with its Anti-Allergen Complete Seal. It also runs for up to 60 minutes and has two brush rolls, ideal for both carpeted and hard flooring.
Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away IC160UK Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Blue
Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away IC160UK Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - Blue
Transform and change your cordless vacuum from upright to wand, allowing you the flexibility to clean a variety of areas in your home.
Shark Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner [HV390UK] Lightweight, Purple
Shark Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner [HV390UK] Lightweight, Purple
With its flexology design, get into those hard to reach places, from high up to low down. This Shark model also comes with LED lights to light the way, so you can see exactly where the dust is.
Gtech Black Friday Vacuum Cleaner Deals
Best Gtech Vacuum Cleaner Deals
Gtech 1-03-209 HyLite Bagged Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Gtech 1-03-209 HyLite Bagged Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
If you're looking for something lightweight, the Gtech HyLite is a great choice. Ideal for smaller households, it can even breakdown into shoebox style if you're limited by space.
Gtech Hylite
Gtech Hylite
Buy directly with Gtech and get the Hylite vacuum with free vacuum bags and storage bag with your purchase.
What is the Best Dyson Vacuum Cleaner?
With corded vacuums now completely void on its official line-up, Dyson exclusively makes sparkly cordless vacuums that see the manufacturer pioneering innovative ways to make its models even more long-lasting and flexible enough to reach all those nooks and crannies. Whilst the V7 only manages a meagre 30 minutes that may see a quick swoop through the flat, you can now expect more like an hour of running time on later models like the V10 and V11 to get you through a couple floors of a house.
What are Some Great Alternatives for Dyson Vacuum Cleaners?
When it comes to buying a vacuum cleaner, in less you’re well and truly converted to the cordless way of life, you may want to avoid Dyson and look into other brands that still offer plug-in models. The likes of Shark and Gtech, two of many vacuum cleaner manufacturers out there, have also been known to make corded vacuums in the past. Whilst Gtech has followed in the footsteps of Dyson and cut corded models from its listed products, Shark is going strong with both upright corded vacuum cleaners and cordless sticks.
Gtech’s HyLite vacuum cleaner is great if you’re looking for something lightweight and compact if you live in a small house or flat. Those hanging on to the corded way of life will enjoy Shark’s DuoClean Anti Hair Wrap model, available in navy and a stylish rose gold.
