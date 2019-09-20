Best Black Friday Vacuum Cleaner Deals: We’re tidying up all the Black Friday 2019 and Cyber Monday Vacuum Cleaner Deals so you don’t have to. Dive in and clean up on an excellent price with all the latest discounts across Dyson, Shark, Gtech and other vacuum cleaner manufacturers.

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday countdown is on with plenty of show-stopping deals surely set to be announced, including across household appliances like vacuum cleaners, in the post-Thanksgiving extravaganza.

Kickstarting officially on November 29, we’re expecting plenty of hefty price cuts on vacuum cleaners that will get the job done. Hold off until then and Black Friday and Cyber Monday can usually guarantee some pretty exceptional offers. The best part is we’re saving you the search and will be compiling a list of the best prices as they come, right from the exciting lead-up into the full sale festivities.

What Black Friday Vacuum Cleaner Deals We Saw Last Year

When it comes to Black Friday, Dyson is one of the top household appliances to get some of that deal magic. Last year the Dyson Outlet had massive sale via its eBay store with big reductions across a variety of models, such as the V6 Trigger, V8 Animal and Cinetic Big Ball starting from £99. You could also save a decent £121 on the Shark Lift-Away vacuum cleaner, proving that there is a great deal to be had across both cordless and corded models.

What Black Friday Vacuum Cleaner Deals We Expect

Much like the common association with TV deals over Black Friday, vacuum cleaners are also big spotlight products during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. We imagine the likes both the Animal and Absolute V8 models will enjoy substantial savings, and later models like the V10 might even get a look-in.

Along with the Lift-Away, the Shark Anti Allergen Cordless Stick saw a significant price drop over Amazon Prime Day this year, so we’re expecting a similar — if not better — discount come November.

Vacuum Cleaner Deals Live Right Now

Dyson Black Friday Vacuum Cleaner Deals

Shark Black Friday Vacuum Cleaner Deals

Gtech Black Friday Vacuum Cleaner Deals

Best Gtech Vacuum Cleaner Deals Gtech 1-03-209 HyLite Bagged Cordless Vacuum Cleaner If you're looking for something lightweight, the Gtech HyLite is a great choice. Ideal for smaller households, it can even breakdown into shoebox style if you're limited by space. Gtech Hylite Buy directly with Gtech and get the Hylite vacuum with free vacuum bags and storage bag with your purchase.

What is the Best Dyson Vacuum Cleaner?

With corded vacuums now completely void on its official line-up, Dyson exclusively makes sparkly cordless vacuums that see the manufacturer pioneering innovative ways to make its models even more long-lasting and flexible enough to reach all those nooks and crannies. Whilst the V7 only manages a meagre 30 minutes that may see a quick swoop through the flat, you can now expect more like an hour of running time on later models like the V10 and V11 to get you through a couple floors of a house.

What are Some Great Alternatives for Dyson Vacuum Cleaners?

When it comes to buying a vacuum cleaner, in less you’re well and truly converted to the cordless way of life, you may want to avoid Dyson and look into other brands that still offer plug-in models. The likes of Shark and Gtech, two of many vacuum cleaner manufacturers out there, have also been known to make corded vacuums in the past. Whilst Gtech has followed in the footsteps of Dyson and cut corded models from its listed products, Shark is going strong with both upright corded vacuum cleaners and cordless sticks.

Gtech’s HyLite vacuum cleaner is great if you’re looking for something lightweight and compact if you live in a small house or flat. Those hanging on to the corded way of life will enjoy Shark’s DuoClean Anti Hair Wrap model, available in navy and a stylish rose gold.

