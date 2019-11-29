Black Friday is in full swing and there’s never been a better time to pick up a new vacuum.

We’ve already seen a number of excellent Black Friday vacuum deals hit store fronts, covering everything from super cordless sets to next-generation robot-hoovers. While the wealth of choice is great it can make knowing which vacuum to get this Black Friday a wee but tricky.

This is especially true in today’s hi-tech world, where there are a wealth of different types of vacuum, each covering very specific user cases and targeting various price points. Adding another element of confusion, a high price tag isn’t necessarily indicative of quality when it comes to hoovers.

Here to make sure you don’t pick up a lemon this Black Friday our team of experts has trawled the cyber high street to create a definitive guide detailing the best Black Friday vacuum deals currently available. Scroll down to see our pick of the best discounts from some of the UK’s biggest retailers, including Currys, Argos, Amazon, eBay and John Lewis.

Or, if you’re in a rush you can see our pick of the best Black Friday vacuum deal currently running.

The best Black Friday Vacuum Cleaner Deal

You can grab the Shark DuoClean IF200UKT for just £199 and save over £180 on this pet owners’ dream of a home appliance on this brilliant Black Friday deal.

The popular Shark model is usually priced at £379.99, which, while not unusual for a good vacuum cleaner, can be tough number to justify in the run up to Christmas. Thankfully, Very has gone ahead and slashed 47% off this price this Black Friday, cutting the appliance down to the lowest cost we’ve seen all year.

Shark Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Black Friday Deal Shark DuoClean IF200UKT Cordless Vacuum TruePet with Flexology Save 47% on a great vacuum cleaner this Black Friday. This Shark DuoClean transitions seamless from carpets to hard floors and is perfect for cleaning up pet hairs.

With Shark’s own DuoClean and Flexology tech and its handy Pet Tool, this vacuum is perfect for anyone on the market for a versatile cleaner with a talent for cleaning up after your furry friend.

Shark’s DuoClean feature makes cleaning a variety of surfaces feel seamless and easy. With two motorised brush-rolls, you can glide from carpets to hard floors and pick up dirt in a single pass without ever pausing to changing brush heads.

If you need a vacuum that can keep you with your family pet, this is a great choice. The IF200UKT can convert into a powerful cordless handheld vacuum to pick up dirt on stairs, cars and the crumbs on your kitchen table. Then simply attach the Pet Tool to easily pull animal hair from floors and furnishings.

Vacuum Cleaner Deals Live Right Now

Amazon Black Friday Vacuum Cleaner Deals

Argos Black Friday Vacuum Cleaner Deals

Currys PC World Black Friday Vacuum Cleaner Deals

eBay Black Friday Vacuum Cleaner Deals

John Lewis Black Friday Vacuum Cleaner Deals

Best Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals to buy

Black Friday is the perfect time of year to replace an old vacuum cleaner. While increasingly manufacturers are moving towards cordless models, there are still plenty of reasons to opt for plug-in vacuums, including greater power and unlimited run-time.

The price is obviously key, but it’s worth noting that not all vacuum cleaners are as good as each other. It’s worth checking out our full reviews to make sure the amazing deal you’ve found isn’t secretly a clunker. To help figure out the best option for you, it’s worth bearing the following in mind.

Firstly, if you live with people who suffer from allergies, a bagged cleaner is a must-have. By making it easy to dispose of all the dust the machine collects, there are no issues with spreading allergens around when it’s time to empty the device. It’s also generally more hygienic.

When trying to assess a potential purchase, ignore the power in watts, since this merely reveals how much electricity the cleaner consumes. To truly understand how strong a vacuum cleaner is, examine the airwatt rating instead: quite simply, the larger the number, the more powerful the suction.

Finally make sure that, prior to purchasing, you check what range of accessories come with the vacuum, so you know the device you’re buying is up to the cleaning task you need it for.

Powerful vacuum cleaners that we’ve reviewed in the past and found to be of good quality include the Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away XL AX950UKT and the Dyson Light Ball Multi Floor. We certainly recommend looking out for discounts on these products this year.

There’s another category of vacuum cleaner that might be worth your attention as well: the wet and dry variety. This type of cleaner can handle not just dust, but also liquid, which makes them great for all kinds of messy spills, such as clearing up after a dropped glass. They’re also great for DIY enthusiasts, better able to cope with more heavy-duty debris. You can even use them to unblock a sink, sucking out the mess that is clogging the pipes up.

There are two main varieties of wet and dry cleaner. There are those where the filter must be switched out to switch modes and those with a single filter that can do both wet and dry jobs, though you’ll need to take out the vacuum bag for wet mode.

Wet and dry vacuum cleaners don’t have to adhere to the same power restrictions as standard models, so they tend to be more powerful. If you’ve already got a decent cordless cleaner, a wet and dry model might be a nice further upgrade. Look out for any models with money off, including the brilliant Karcher WD 4.

Black Friday cordless vacuum cleaner deals to consider

Cordless vacuum cleaners are all the rage, with the power and ability able to keep up with the best. Today, you can now clean your house properly with a cordless cleaner and they’re no longer subject to a reduction in quality.

There are a few things to look out for, though. First, look at the total runtime to see if a cleaner is good enough to clean your entire home. Remember, battery life here is trigger time: the time that a vacuum cleaner is actually on for. This differs to the time spent vacuuming, which includes moving from place to place, and moving furniture. A time of around 45 minutes should be long enough for an average-sized house, but look for longer run times if you have a bigger property. A cleaner with swappable batteries lets you extend runtime further.

Some cleaners to keep your eye on are the Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner WV200UK, the Vax Blade 2 Max and the Shark DuoClean Cordless TruePet IF250UKT.

In addition to the traditional cordless vacuum cleaner range, there’s the new Samsung PowerStick Jet VS9000, which has just gone on sale and that we’re hoping will have a discount available. This model is a great cordless vacuum cleaner, but it also has a hard floor mopping attachment.

This swirls around two microfibre cloths (or disposable cleaning pads), which lets you clean your floor as well as vacuuming up the dust. Results were very good in our tests, and showed this vacuum cleaner to be a great all-rounder, leaving a far more sparkly and complete finish after cleaning.

Black Friday Shark vacuum cleaner deals

On Black Friday, most vacuum cleaner deals are simply price discounts on existing models; this year, Shark has gone one step further and has created a complete vacuum cleaner specifically for the event.

Originally available for £379.99, the Shark DuoClean Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Anti-Hair Wrap, TruePet Model NZ801UKTDB (let’s call it the NZ801UKTDB for ease), is available for £199.99.

That’s a whopping £180 discount, but the more important detail is just how good the NZ801UKTDB really is. In our full Shark NZ801UKTDB review, you can see how well this vacuum performed, with its powerful 750W motor sucking up practically everything, from dust to pet hair, in a single pass. Its DuoClean floorhead is designed to work equally as well on carpet as hard floors, and its clever Anti-Hair Wrap tech means that hair doesn’t get caught on the rollers.

As well as being powerful, this vacuum cleaner is flexible. It uses Shark’s Lift-Away technology, so you can pull out the central cylinder and carry this around, turning the upright into a more portable vacuum that you can use anywhere.

It’s the range of accessories that will really blow you away (or suck you in, if you prefer), with Shark providing the following in the box: DuoClean floor head, turbo tool, dusting brush and crevice tool, under appliance brush, upholstery brush and car detailing kit.

The latter is particularly neat, coming with a range of fine detail nozzles and brushes so that you can get into all of the really annoying parts of your car to give it a fine going over.

The Shark NZ801UKTDB would be an excellent vacuum cleaner at full price; at its discounted price it’s a complete steal. Remember, this deal is limited, so if you want the best Black Friday vacuum cleaner that we’ve seen, this really is it.

Black Friday Dyson vacuum cleaner deals to save on

Dyson vacuum cleaners remain so popular, because they’re so powerful. We expect quite a few discounts to come on Black Friday, with the older models likely to get the bigger discounts. Keep an eye on the Dyson V10 – this was the first Dyson cleaner to be declared as good enough for whole-home vacuuming, and it’s a great cleaner, still.

The older Dyson V8 and Dyson V7 are good companions for a plug-in cleaner, giving you portable and more flexible cleaning on a tighter budget.

Dyson isn’t developing new plug-in cleaners, but some of the older models that it still has on sale should be available on a discount, such as the Light Ball Multi Floor.

What is the top Dyson vacuum cleaner right now?

With corded vacuums now completely void on its official line-up, Dyson exclusively makes sparkly cordless vacuums that see the manufacturer pioneering innovative ways to make its models even more long-lasting and flexible enough to reach all those nooks and crannies.

Whilst the V7 only manages a meagre 30 minutes that may see a quick swoop through the flat, you can now expect more like an hour of running time on later models like the V10 and V11 to get you through a couple floors of a house.

What are some great alternatives for Dyson vacuum cleaners?

When it comes to buying a vacuum cleaner, in less you’re well and truly converted to the cordless way of life, you may want to avoid Dyson and look into other brands that still offer plug-in models. The likes of Shark and Gtech, two of many vacuum cleaner manufacturers out there, have also been known to make corded vacuums in the past. Whilst Gtech has followed in the footsteps of Dyson and cut corded models from its listed products, Shark is going strong with both upright corded vacuum cleaners and cordless sticks.

Gtech’s HyLite vacuum cleaner is great if you’re looking for something lightweight and compact if you live in a small house or flat. Those hanging on to the corded way of life will enjoy Shark’s DuoClean Anti Hair Wrap model, available in navy and a stylish rose gold.

Can a robot vacuum cleaner replace a regular one?

You’ll see robot vacuum cleaners on sale alongside plug-in and cordless models during the Black Friday season, and if you’re keen to let your vacuum get on with the job alone, a robot is the way to go. However, do be aware that there are some caveats.

Robot vacuum cleaners automatically navigate around your home, working as they go. The less expensive models use dumb navigation: they bump into things, turn around and change direction, repeating the process until the job is done. Smarter cleaners map an area to make sure that they have covered everywhere. The latter type is, unsurprisingly, more pricey, but the results are better and faster.

All robot vacuum cleaners have some downsides: they can’t cope with stairs (or with lips more than a few mm high), they can’t get around all furniture, and they can’t get right into corners. You will still have to move furniture out of the way and you’ll need to use your regular vacuum cleaner every now and again, particularly to finish up around the edges of a room or pick up a stubborn bit of dirt that the robot missed.

A robot vacuum cleaner is certainly a good day-to-day maintenance cleaner, but unless dusty edges and corners are your thing, you’ll need a decent plug-in or cordless model alongside it. Black Friday could see you snap up both types at a price that works for you

Should you buy an older vacuum at a lower price or get a newer model?

We’ve noticed that on Black Friday, when it comes to vacuum cleaners, significant numbers of older models can attract big discounts. One example is the Dyson V7, a big-name brand, worthy of an award when we reviewed this model. However, it’s now a few generations old. Should you bag a bargain like this one and pay less overall, or fork out for a newer cleaner?

The answer very much depends on what you want your vacuum cleaner to do – and on whether you’re looking for a cordless or a plug-in type.

Let’s consider cordless first. If you already have a good plug-in cleaner that you’re happy with for your regular clean, but are looking for a companion cleaner for spot cleaning, then an older cordless model – such as the V7 – is an excellent choice.

However, if your cordless vacuum cleaner will be your only vacuum, you’ll probably want something a bit newer. To clean an entire home, you need a vacuum cleaner that can last the distance and provide the suction power to pick up the same amount of dirt as a plug-in model. In Dyson terms, that would be either the V10 or V11.

If you’re looking to buy a plug-in cleaner, you’re probably replacing an existing model. Here, the choice isn’t so clear cut, as plug-in vacuum cleaner power has remained consistent, thanks to EU laws prohibiting the manufacture and sale of inefficient vacuum cleaners that require a lot of power.

As a result, the main difference between old and new models is that the new ones tend to have better-designed tools and ergonomics, rather than more actual suction power. So it’s all about buying a vacuum cleaner that has the features that you need.

In all cases, look for a vacuum cleaner that meets your needs and has all the accessories that you want. Buying a cheaper cleaner that can’t measure up to what you require is a false economy that will soon see you looking for a new model.

Are refurbished vacuums worth buying?

Another typical Black Friday deal takes place when manufacturers sell off refurbished models cheaply, typically through eBay stores. This is the place to get a real bargain (seemingly, at least) as you get a bigger discount on an already discounted model. But are refurbished models as good a deal as they look?

In most cases, yes, they are. However, do ensure that any refurbished model has been renovated by the original manufacturer, so you can be confident that the job has been done properly.

There’s a second good reason for buying through the manufacturer: you’ll get a better warranty and better protection. Make sure the warranty on a refurbished model and check that it’s adequate. Dyson, for example, offers a one-year or two-year guarantee on its refurbished items.

What exactly does refurbished mean? Refurbished machines have been returned to the manufacturer, for reasons that might include a fault. The manufacturer’s most likely procedure is to strip down the product, clean it thoroughly, and replace any parts necessary, before the product is resold. It’s an eco-friendly way of dealing with this stock, preventing it going into landfill or being sent off for recycling.

As the purchaser, you get an “as new” product, albeit one that has been used. Some buyers will always prefer a brand-new product. We think, however, that vacuum cleaners are particularly suited to refurbishment: after all, the first time you use a new vacuum, you get it dirty.

The main problem is that there’s less stock available, so finding a specific model and colour can’t be guaranteed as it can with a new machine. However, weigh up what you do and don’t need, and you might realise you can find a massive bargain on a refurbished model.

