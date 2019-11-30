Black Friday Deals 2019: The best UK sales still live on Saturday

Black Friday 2019 is still in full swing and while the big day itself may have officially past, there are loads of incredible UK Black Friday deals you can take advantage of this Saturday and all weekend long. Here are the absolute best.
In fact, many of the deals live in the UK today are even better than the ones we saw on Black Friday itself, proving that the annual sales event extends well beyond the original 24-hour window and into Saturday.
But with so many Black Friday deals still doing the rounds today, it can be tough to cut through the noise and find the very best bargains.
Fortunately, we’re working round the clock and regularly updating our deals coverage so you can easily separate the bonafide Black Friday bangers from the lemons.
From mobile phones, laptops and TVs to consoles, soundbars and cameras, here are the absolute best Black Friday 2019 deals in the UK this Saturday.
Deals of the Day: The best Black Friday UK deals live this Saturday
There are some genuinely great Black Friday deals live today – and plenty worth avoiding, as we’re sure you’ve noticed. So we’ve taken the hard work out of your Black Friday weekend shopping by highlighting the best bargains on the internet. If you consider buying nothing else today, check out these absolute gems.
Best Black Friday Deals 2019
iPhone 11 Pro – 100GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts (Trusted Reviews Exclusive)
iPhone 11 Pro – 100GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts (Trusted Reviews Exclusive)
By using the Trusted Reviews exclusive code – TRUSTEDBF1 – use can get rid of the upfront cost on this incredible iPhone 11 Pro contract, getting you one of the best Black Friday deals for less.
Sonos Beam Sound Bar with Voice Control
Sonos Beam Sound Bar with Voice Control
One of the best sound bars on the market just got even better thanks to John Lewis' incredible £70 Black Friday discount. Incredible sound quality never felt so good.
Dyson V7 Motorhead Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with up to 30 Minutes Run Time
Dyson V7 Motorhead Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with up to 30 Minutes Run Time
It's rare enough to find a proper discount on a Dyson vacuum, which makes this Black Friday deal an absolute steal. Take the boredom out of vacuuming and nab this sweet Dyson V7 offer while it's still available.
Now TV Cinema & Entertainment 12-Month Pass
Now TV Cinema & Entertainment 12-Month Pass
Watch all your favourite Christmas films and get your next TV binge-watching sesh in the calendar with this unbeatable Black Friday offer over at Now TV.
Three SIM – Unlimited data, minutes and texts (half price for first six months)
Three SIM – Unlimited data, minutes and texts (half price for first six months)
Offering superb value for money, Three's unlimited data SIM is half price for the first six months of your contract. Even when the price levels out at £20 a month, that still makes it one of the most affordable SIM contracts of its kind on the market.
Mobile Deals: Best Black Friday 2019 phone deals live in the UK
Black Friday is one of the best times to buy a smartphone, whether it’s outright or on contract, and this Saturday sees some simply phenomenal mobile phone deals available. Check them out and don’t delay, as they tend to sell out fast.
Best Black Friday US Smartphone Deals
Google Pixel 3a 64GB
Google Pixel 3a 64GB
Google's affordable Pixel 3a smartphone is an even better deal on Black Friday at Best Buy. Activation necessary.
Google Pixel 4 - Just Black - 64GB - Unlocked
Google Pixel 4 - Just Black - 64GB - Unlocked
The Google Pixel 4 is brand new and already $200 off for Black Friday. It's a can't miss deal
Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB - Prism Black w/Galaxy Buds
Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB - Prism Black w/Galaxy Buds
Save big on Samsung's 2019 flagship range by bundling in the true wireless Galaxy Buds
TV Deals: Best Black Friday 2019 4K TV deals live in the UK
Thanks to online shopping, elbowing your way to the biggest TV set in the supermarket on Black Friday is largely a thing of the past – but the incredible savings on offer are better than ever. Black Friday is arguably the best time of year to buy a new telly, as today’s deals on 4K TVs proves.
Best Amazon US TV Deals
Samsung QN65Q60RAFXZA Flat 65-Inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model)
Samsung QN65Q60RAFXZA Flat 65-Inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model)
Benefit from a stunning QLED picture boast 100% Colour Volume with billions of shades showcased in this set-up. This Samsung TV will also upscale to 4K, so you're always seeing the most stellar picture.
Sony XBR-55A8G 55 Inch TV: BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2019 Model
Sony XBR-55A8G 55 Inch TV: BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2019 Model
Get a truly authentic experience with this brilliant OLED display, offering depth, clarity and rich colour.
LG 65SM9000PUA Nano 9 Series 65" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED NanoCell TV (2019), Black
LG 65SM9000PUA Nano 9 Series 65" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED NanoCell TV (2019), Black
Throwing into the months six months of Disney Plus free, this LG set-up also boasts voice assistance from Alexa or Google Assistant. With its Nano Cell technology, also benefit from vibrant, crisp colours.
Laptop Deals: Best Black Friday 2019 computer deals live in the UK
Whether you want a luxe new MacBook, an affordable Chromebook, or a Windows all-rounder, here are the best laptop deals live this Black Friday weekend in the UK.
Best Amazon US Laptop Deals
Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Laptop
Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Laptop
Packing a Intel Core i7-8565U 4-Core and Intel UHD Graphics 620, offering a dazzling 13.3-inch FHD 1080p display, offering a lightweight machine that easily handles the likes of Fortnite and Apex Legends.
New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model)
New Apple iPad (10.2-Inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model)
Get the latest iPad from Apple, running PadOS straight out of the box and enjoy the ability to multi-task, design and have a powerful machine that can flexibly transition from tablet to laptop with added accessories.
Acer Chromebook 11 N7, Celeron N3060, 11.6" HD, 4GB LPDDR3, 32GB eMMC, Google Chrome, C731-C118
Acer Chromebook 11 N7, Celeron N3060, 11.6" HD, 4GB LPDDR3, 32GB eMMC, Google Chrome, C731-C118
The perfect companion for those who simply want to browse the internet or carry out straight forward word processing tasks, this Chromebook offers its easy Chrome OS, giving access to Google tools and Google Drive for excellent storage.
Nintendo Switch Deals: Best Black Friday 2019 bundles live in the UK
Despite its relative youth, the Nintendo Switch is now a mainstay of the console world and offers something completely different to its rivals. With a Nintendo Switch Lite model now also available, there’s more choice than ever when it comes to these coveted Christmas present – and some truly epic deals still live on Black Friday weekend.
Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch US deals
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle with Gray Joy-Con
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle with Gray Joy-Con
Nintendo's traditional Black Friday bundle is back. Get Mario Kart 8 free with the console.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch
The lowest price we've seen for the Nintendo Switch's flagship title
Super Mario Odyssey - Nintendo Switch
Super Mario Odyssey - Nintendo Switch
Mario's best-ever adventure is half price for Black Friday at Target
PS4 Deals: Best Black Friday 2019 PlayStation deals live in the UK
There are always great console deals on Black Friday, but 2019 is a different beast altogether, as it represents the PS4’s last year atop the PlayStation pecking order. Cue some absolutely crazy PS4 deals this Saturday, including plenty of bundles featuring the latest games like FIFA 20, Fortnite, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and more.
Best Sony PS4 US Deals
PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle
PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle
Call of Duty returns to form with Modern Warfare. Get it with the best PS4 console at a big discount
Marvel's Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition
Marvel's Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition
A superb discount on arguably 2018's best video game, including all of that sweet DLC
PlayStation 4 1 TB Bundle
PlayStation 4 1 TB Bundle
A PS4 1TB with a trio of the best games in the history of the platform: God of War, The Last of Us Remastered, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition games.
Madden NFL 20
Madden NFL 20
The latest edition of the classic NFL sim features MVP Patrick Mahomes on the cover
Xbox Deals: Best Black Friday 2019 Xbox One deals live in the UK
As with its rival the PS4, there’s a new Xbox on the horizon next year, so 2019’s Black Friday Xbox deals feature some frankly ludicrous savings on a quality console designed to stand the test of time. Here are the best that are live this Saturday.
Best Xbox One US Deals
Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console
Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console
Get $100 off Microsoft's first ever disc-free, digital-only games console this Black Friday
Xbox One S 1TB Console - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle
Xbox One S 1TB Console - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle
Save big on the Xbox One S with the hottest game of the moment – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Xbox One X 1TB Console - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle
Xbox One X 1TB Console - Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle
For the best Xbox One gaming experience, X marks the spot. And the bundled game isn't bad either
Madden NFL 20
Madden NFL 20
Save more than half on Madden NFL 20 from EA Sports
Soundbar and Sonos Deals: Best Black Friday 2019 audio deals live in the UK
A quality soundbar can transform your home entertainment setup from being run-of-the-mill to the envy of all your mates. Whether you’re after a top-notch affordable option or a high-end system, this Saturday’s Black Friday soundbar deals feature huge savings on big name brands like Sonos – and plenty of cheaper alternatives.
Best Amazon US Sonos and Soundbar Deals
Sonos One (Gen 1) - Voice Controlled Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa Built-in (White)
Sonos One (Gen 1) - Voice Controlled Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa Built-in (White)
Offering a fantastic sound for a relatively small speaker, this is a smart speaker that puts audio quality at the forefront but with all the smarts of Alexa.
Sonos Beam - Smart TV Sound Bar with Amazon Alexa Built-in - Black
Sonos Beam - Smart TV Sound Bar with Amazon Alexa Built-in - Black
Boost your entertainment set-up on your TV with the Sonos Beam, ensuring you have utter clarity when watching movies and TV shows, with a focus placed on the diction of voice.
Samsung 3.1 Soundbar HW-R650 with Wireless Subwoofer, Bluetooth Compatible, Smart Sound Mode, Game Mode, 340-Watts
Samsung 3.1 Soundbar HW-R650 with Wireless Subwoofer, Bluetooth Compatible, Smart Sound Mode, Game Mode, 340-Watts
Packing a soundbar and a wireless subwoofer, movie marathons are about to get a whole lot better with this more impressive sound stage linked up to your TV.
Camera Deals: Best Black Friday 2019 photography deals live in the UK
Forget smartphone cameras, those serious about their photography still use a dedicated snapper – be it a mirrorless, compact, or DSLR camera. It doesn’t have to be an expensive hobby, either, with today’s best Black Friday camera deals offering an affordable way into this hugely rewarding pursuit.
Best Black Friday US Camera Deals
Canon EOS 6D Mark II Digital SLR Camera Body
Canon EOS 6D Mark II Digital SLR Camera Body
An awesome saving on this excellent DSLR we awarded four-stars in Trusted Reviews testing.
GoPro HERO7 Black
GoPro HERO7 Black
Our reviewer says the GoPro Hero 7 is "the best all-round action cam you can buy" and with $100 off, there's never been a better time.
Canon EOS M100 Mirrorless Camera w/ 15-45mm Lens
Canon EOS M100 Mirrorless Camera w/ 15-45mm Lens
This Lightning Deal offers a further discount on Canon's mirrorless EOS M100 camera, which has an 15-45mm lens and is Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC enabled
For more amazing offers this Black Friday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.