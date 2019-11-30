Black Friday Deals 2019: The best UK sales still live on Saturday

Black Friday 2019 is still in full swing and while the big day itself may have officially past, there are loads of incredible UK Black Friday deals you can take advantage of this Saturday and all weekend long. Here are the absolute best.

In fact, many of the deals live in the UK today are even better than the ones we saw on Black Friday itself, proving that the annual sales event extends well beyond the original 24-hour window and into Saturday.

But with so many Black Friday deals still doing the rounds today, it can be tough to cut through the noise and find the very best bargains.

Fortunately, we’re working round the clock and regularly updating our deals coverage so you can easily separate the bonafide Black Friday bangers from the lemons.

From mobile phones, laptops and TVs to consoles, soundbars and cameras, here are the absolute best Black Friday 2019 deals in the UK this Saturday.

Deals of the Day: The best Black Friday UK deals live this Saturday

There are some genuinely great Black Friday deals live today – and plenty worth avoiding, as we’re sure you’ve noticed. So we’ve taken the hard work out of your Black Friday weekend shopping by highlighting the best bargains on the internet. If you consider buying nothing else today, check out these absolute gems.

Mobile Deals: Best Black Friday 2019 phone deals live in the UK

Black Friday is one of the best times to buy a smartphone, whether it’s outright or on contract, and this Saturday sees some simply phenomenal mobile phone deals available. Check them out and don’t delay, as they tend to sell out fast.







TV Deals: Best Black Friday 2019 4K TV deals live in the UK

Thanks to online shopping, elbowing your way to the biggest TV set in the supermarket on Black Friday is largely a thing of the past – but the incredible savings on offer are better than ever. Black Friday is arguably the best time of year to buy a new telly, as today’s deals on 4K TVs proves.

Laptop Deals: Best Black Friday 2019 computer deals live in the UK

Whether you want a luxe new MacBook, an affordable Chromebook, or a Windows all-rounder, here are the best laptop deals live this Black Friday weekend in the UK.

Nintendo Switch Deals: Best Black Friday 2019 bundles live in the UK

Despite its relative youth, the Nintendo Switch is now a mainstay of the console world and offers something completely different to its rivals. With a Nintendo Switch Lite model now also available, there’s more choice than ever when it comes to these coveted Christmas present – and some truly epic deals still live on Black Friday weekend.

PS4 Deals: Best Black Friday 2019 PlayStation deals live in the UK

There are always great console deals on Black Friday, but 2019 is a different beast altogether, as it represents the PS4’s last year atop the PlayStation pecking order. Cue some absolutely crazy PS4 deals this Saturday, including plenty of bundles featuring the latest games like FIFA 20, Fortnite, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and more.



Xbox Deals: Best Black Friday 2019 Xbox One deals live in the UK

As with its rival the PS4, there’s a new Xbox on the horizon next year, so 2019’s Black Friday Xbox deals feature some frankly ludicrous savings on a quality console designed to stand the test of time. Here are the best that are live this Saturday.



Soundbar and Sonos Deals: Best Black Friday 2019 audio deals live in the UK

A quality soundbar can transform your home entertainment setup from being run-of-the-mill to the envy of all your mates. Whether you’re after a top-notch affordable option or a high-end system, this Saturday’s Black Friday soundbar deals feature huge savings on big name brands like Sonos – and plenty of cheaper alternatives.



Camera Deals: Best Black Friday 2019 photography deals live in the UK

Forget smartphone cameras, those serious about their photography still use a dedicated snapper – be it a mirrorless, compact, or DSLR camera. It doesn’t have to be an expensive hobby, either, with today’s best Black Friday camera deals offering an affordable way into this hugely rewarding pursuit.

