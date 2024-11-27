Black Friday Deal: The new Apple AirPods 4 have never been so cheap

Black Friday brings with it many wondrous things, not least this cut-price deal on the latest Apple AirPods 4.

Trusted UK retailer John Lewis is selling the Apple AirPods 4 for £119 as part of its Black Friday deals. That’s a rare £10 saving on one of Apple’s newest pieces of kit, or $10 saving on Amazon US at $119.

As John Lewis points out in the item listing, you’ll also be eligible for a free three month Apple Music subscription, which is the ideal way to put these ‘buds to the test.

For the sake of clarity, we should emphasise that this is for the regular Apple AirPods 4, not the AirPods 4 with ANC. We reviewed the latter model, which is literally identical but for the ability to block out additional external noises.

Site Editor Max Parker handled the review, and awarded the Apple AirPods 4 a score of 4.5 out of 5. Much of what he wrote there applies to these non-ANC earbuds.

They have the same appealing design that should prove perfect for those who don’t get on with earphones that completely block your ears up. “If you don’t like the sensation of earbuds burying down your ear canal and want a less intrusive offering, I can’t recommend the AirPods 4 enough,” said Max.

Both sets of AirPods 4 also share the same diminutive case, which is one of the easiest to slip into a jeans pocket. These things are super-portable.

You also get the benefits of Apple’s recent feature revisions, with access to the company’s Find My network (so you’ll be able to find your AirPods 4 when you lose them, even if they slip down the side of a couch) and USB-C connectivity.

The one benefit of the AirPods 4 over the ANC model, of course, is the lower price. That’s even more of a factor as part of this Black Friday deal. Stay tuned to TrustedReviews for more offers as the week progresses.