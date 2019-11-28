45% Black Friday saving on Sony’s BRAVIA KD49XG81

Looking to upgrade your TV? You’d be hard pushed to find a better deal than this one. This 49-inch, 4K HDR Ultra HD TV has had its price dropped to £539, which is a huge saving of £410.

The current price is the lowest we’ve ever seen on Amazon and it has free delivery included, which is why we think it’s one of the best Black Friday deals in the mid-range TV department.

While we haven’t been able to get our hands on a set to review, it’s generally received favourable reviews on Amazon, and currently has a 4-star rating with most people praising its image quality.

The set works with Google Assistant and it also comes with its own voice remote, so you can switch on the telly even if your hands are otherwise occupied. This should also mean that the set plays nicely with other Google Assistant gadgets like Google Home.

The 49 inch screen delivers some fairly sharp images thanks to the 4K X-Reality Pro. Colours are also enhanced on this set by Sony’s Triluminous Display, which gives great contrast and vibrancy for most on-screen images.

There’s also a Chromecast feature that lets you easily sync your phone’s screen with the TV, so you can bore all your relatives by showing them pictures of your holiday or blow up Tinder profiles to judge matches more easily.

The reduced bezel on the TV means that the screen feels huge, and it comes with a 12 month warranty should any element of the set let you down.

It’s also worth pointing out that huge saving again – it’s a £410 drop on a set that usually costs £949. Unless you’re set on getting something that’s at the top end of the TV market, this is a deal that should suit most people hunting for a new telly.

