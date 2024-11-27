If this Black Friday deal doesn’t sell the Pixel Watch 3, nothing will

If you’ve been eyeing up the Pixel Watch 3, you’re in luck this Black Friday. The Google smartwatch has dropped to just £279 on Amazon.

That’s £70 – or 20% – cheaper than its £349 RRP. Considering the Pixel Watch 3 only launched two months ago, £70 is a fantastic saving to be had on this highly-rated wearable.

US readers can use the same link above to save $70 and secure the Pixel Watch 3 for $279.99.

Run to Amazon now to buy the 2024 Pixel Watch at what is, unsurprisingly, its cheapest price yet and save 20%.

Is the Google Pixel Watch 3 worth buying?

Google has resolved the biggest issues with the first two generations Pros A much better fit for bigger wrists

Reliable HR monitoring

Two-day AOD battery (45mm) Cons Display remains susceptible to scratches

GPS tracking is good but not top tier

Not much of an upgrade for 41mm owners

The Pixel Watch 3 is Google’s latest Pixel Watch released in September 2024.

The watch is packed with great features, including a bright display, reliable heart rate tracking and sleep tracking. You can also build custom runs in the Fitbit app, track your PRs and improve your form with advanced motion sensing.

Reviewer Conor Allison awarded the Pixel Watch 3 four out of five stars, calling it the top Wear OS smartwatch for most Android users.

“With no huge areas of weakness and a very slick design now accessible to more wrist sizes, the Pixel Watch 3 is a must-consider for Android users”, he wrote in his review.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Google Pixel Watch 3 review.

