Black Friday Deal: Pixel 8 Pro for £499? Rude not to

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Boy, does John Lewis have the Pixel 8 Pro deal for you ahead of Black Friday.

The beloved UK high street retailer has embarked on its Black Friday build up already, and is currently selling one of the best phones of the past year or so for just £499. That’s a massive £500 less than its launch price of £749, and £400 less than Google’s current RRP.

That’s right – Google is still selling the Pixel 8 Pro as new. With a seven year update promise and impeccable hardware credentials, it’s not hard to see why.

Admittedly, Google is also running a £499 offer on the Pixel 8 Pro right now. However, we’d still opt for this John Lewis Black Friday deal first.

The UK retailer offers its customary two-year guarantee as standard, which is double that of Google (and most other manufacturers for that matter). It’s also running a compelling trade-in offer that will add an extra £100 on top of the value of your outgoing device. You could effectively be getting your pixel 8 Pro for hundreds less than even this deal price.

It’s a great price for a phone that we still like an awful lot. Our site editor Max Parker handed out a 4-star review at the time of launch, calling it “Google’s most interesting phone yet”.

“Bursting with clever AI-infused software, the promise of software updates for many years to come and a camera and screen that thoroughly impress, the Google Pixel 8 Pro does a fantastic job at offering prospective buyers something a little different,” he concluded.

Having revisited that review earlier this year, Max stands by his recommendation. He points out that Google’s focus on AI smarts over raw performance has stood the Pixel 8 Pro in good stead, as such advanced tricks are where the industry seems to be heading rather than raw processing grunt.

Then there’s the Pixel 8 Pro’s camera, which continues to take phenomenal shots in all conditions.

It’s business time for Black Friday deals, and this Pixel 8 Pro deal will be right up there with the best of them.

