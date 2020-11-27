Black Friday deal: Lenovo Chromebook and wireless headphones for £329

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet – which we named Chromebook of the Year for 2020 – has been bundled with a pair of wireless headphones for a total price of just £329, seeing you make a huge £109.99 saving.

Since the Lenovo Chromebook Duet usually retails for £300 when bought alone, you’re effectively bagging JBL Tune 600BTNC Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones for a small £29 fee.

This is a fantastic deal considering how good the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is. It’s effectively a cheaper, ChromeOS-powered version of the Surface Pro 7. While it looks like a standard tablet, the Duet can double up as makeshift laptop thanks to the bundled attachable keyboard and stand.

Due to the 2-in-1 device’s incredible portability and versatility, not to mention its low price, we think it’s a fantastic option for school children who need a device to do their homework and then watch TV shows during their downtime.

We were so impressed with the Duet that we gave it a 4.5 out of 5 rating, citing its affordable price, superb screen and excellent battery life as its biggest strengths. In our verdict, we said: “The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is an astonishingly good value device, coming bundled with a detachable keyboard in order to undercut the price of the iPad and Surface Go 2 by a couple hundred quid.”

We unfortunately haven’t reviewed the JBL Tune 600BTNC Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones, but other publications have generally been pretty positive about them.

