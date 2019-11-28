75GB of data with the iPhone 8 for only £29.50 a month this Black Friday

Fonehouse is offering another stellar Black Friday contract deal for the iPhone 8 this year, keyed at those looking for a powerful yet affordable handset that needn’t be the very latest piece of tech.

Packing an impressive 75GB of data in this EE tariff, you can also enjoy unlimited minutes and texts with this iPhone 8 Fonehouse Black Friday deal, costing just £29.50 a month after cashback.

iPhone 8 Black Friday Contract Deal iPhone 8 on EE - 75GB of Data, Unlimited Minutes and Texts Pick up an affordable handset and tariff and enjoy EE's fantastic perks with Apple Music, BT Sport, MTV Play and more thrown in for free with your contract. Usually £36, with this Black Friday deal you can redeem £156 cashback, too.

Now able to purchase the iPhone 8 SIM-free for £599, with the total cost of ownership across this 24-month contract coming to £708, once you subtract the cost of the handset itself you’re only looking at a £109 cost, which is just £4.54 a month for a dense 75GB of data. Saving you a total of £156 with its cashback scheme, the iPhone 8 could be yours.

Admittedly, now with a number of Apple handsets coming off the assembly line with thinner bezels and an all encompassing screen, the top heavy forehead and chin of the iPhone 8 may be somewhat jarring. However, under the hood this is still a very capable smartphone that won’t set you back £1000.

Designed in its sleek all-glass design, the iPhone 8 offers a 4.7-inch HD True Tone screen, making it one of the smallest iPhones Apple still officially sells. It also packs a A11 Bionic chipset, 2GB RAM and the much-missed Touch ID using the button that sits front and centre on its chin.

On its front you’ll find a 8MP selfie camera whilst the rear package boasts a 12MP camera with OIS.

Perhaps most important of all, though, is that the iPhone 8 is able to run the latest iOS 13 software from Apple, allowing you to make the most of new features like the ever popular Dark Mode.

Equipped with this fantastic EE contract, you can benefit from a number of streaming perks with your tariff including Apple Music for six months and BT Sport for three months.

Add to that a strong 75GB of data which likely means you’ll never run low, and £156 cashback making this contract just £29.50 a month, this is a great way to get your hands on the iPhone 8 at an affordable, generous rate.

