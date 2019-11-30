Black Friday deal alert: Grab this quality 4K Samsung TV for under £400

You can grab the Samsung UE50RU7020 for a very tempting £379 thanks to this stellar Black Friday deal.

You’ll need to head to Richersounds.com for your chance to take advantage of this great £70 saving. You’ll not only get a cheap price, but also benefit from an excellent six year guarantee, along with free delivery provided you’re in the UK.

Furthermore, the retailer has an impressive price-matching scheme. It is so confident in its deals that not only will it match any lower price you come across, it promises to beat that new price by as much as £100 – not too shabby at all.

The UE50RU7020 is great value for money. It’s essentially the same machine as the UE43RU7020, a system that earned a fantastic rating of 9 out of 10 from our reviewer, but with the significant addition of seven inches of extra screen.

So what’s so good about this system? Well for starters, you’d be hard-pressed to find a 4K TV with Alexa or Google Assistant support for cheaper, but even better, Samsung hasn’t made too many sacrifices to quality to provide such a low price-tag. It comes with decent specs, with a 3840 x 2160 resolution and 10ms response time that’s ideal for console gamers.

The UE50RU7020 is also surprisingly good at upscaling low-res content and has an operating system that is a joy to use (despite the shortcomings of a remote that very much is not). It uses Samsung’s Tizen-based smart interface, meaning this TV’s OS is almost identical to that found in models that are ten times as expensive.

As with all of Samsung’s 2019 smart TVs, the UE50RU7020 comes with the Apple TV app. You’ll also have access to BBC iPlayer as well – we hear His Dark Materials is pretty solid.

Our reviewer had this to say about the UE50RU7020’s slightly smaller sibling:

“In the simplest terms, you should buy the UE43RU7020 because it’s a small, affordable 4K HDR TV masquerading as a larger, more expensive one.”

Can’t say fairer than that, especially since, at 50-inches, the Samsung UE50RU7020 is already a significant step up in the size department. Don’t miss the chance to save £70 today on it today and bring an exciting new addition to your living room.

