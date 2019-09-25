Black Friday Camera Deals – What camera deals are best

Black Friday Camera Deals: Get snap happy this Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 and pick up a brand new camera for a discounted rate in the sale madness. Whether upgrading your own set up or buying the perfect entry-level snapper on the cheap as a Christmas pressie, the time to shop is nigh.
The countdown to Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 is almost ready to begin and we’re slaving away preparing for what will be another year of low prices on great pieces of tech. With our best smiles poised, we’re anticipating some of that Black Friday magic to see price slashes across a range of cameras, from compact cameras, to mirrorless and DSLRs.
Not sure on the difference? It might be worth polishing up your knowledge on what camera does what and is suitable for your needs in our Best Camera guide before you splurge on your shiny new purchase. With unbelievable Black Friday camera deals present every year without fail, we anticipate 2019 to be much the same, with offers across camera accessories like lenses, bags and memory cards, too.
What Happened Last Year
I think the better question here would be “what didn’t happen last year”? During Black Friday 2018, Amazon swung a huge discount axe at the compact Fujifilm X-E3, bringing it down by a whopping 43%. Meanwhile, Sony’s Winter Cashback scheme meant that budding photographers could pick up the stellar Sony A6000 mirrorless camera (with a lens included) for just £369.
One of our favourite deals was the whopping £310 saving on the brilliant Fujifilm X-T20, which, because the discount came via John Lewis, also had a tasty two-year warranty thrown in for good measure.
What Deals We Expect this Year
With so many varying factors to consider, it can be tricky to pinpoint the exact type of deals that we expect to see during Black Friday 2019, but we can predict which camera models we reckon are due a trip to the discount chopping board. Given that they’ve since been superseded by newer models, expect to see some serious price drops on the Canon 80D, Sony A6300, Canon G7X Mark II, Sony A7R III and Fujifilm X-T2/X-T20.
For you adrenaline junkies out there, the GoPro Hero 7 Black is almost certainly destined for a cost reduction, thanks to the imminent release of the GoPro Hero 8.
Camera Deals Live Right Now
Argos Black Friday Camera Deals
Best Argos Camera Deals
Canon IXUS 185 20MP 8x Zoom Compact Digital Camera Bundle
Canon IXUS 185 20MP 8x Zoom Compact Digital Camera Bundle
After your first point and shoot? This great bundle from Argos packs in everything you need to get started, including a 16GB SD Card and a camera case – all for under £100.
Panasonic TZ57 16MP 20X Zoom Compact Digital Camera – Black
Panasonic TZ57 16MP 20X Zoom Compact Digital Camera – Black
The Panasonic TZ57 was already a great shout for a compact camera, but at this new super low price, it's now just a no-brainer.
John Lewis Black Friday Camera Deals
Best John Lewis Camera Deals
Olympus PEN E-PL9 Compact System Camera with 14-42mm EZ Lens, 4K Ultra HD, 16.1MP, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3" Tiltable LCD Touch Screen
Olympus PEN E-PL9 Compact System Camera with 14-42mm EZ Lens, 4K Ultra HD, 16.1MP, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3" Tiltable LCD Touch Screen
If you're ready to make the jump from smartphone to amateur photography, the Olympus PEN E-PL9 is one of the best entry-level cameras you can pick up. John Lewis is also throwing in an free lens with each purchase.
eBay Black Friday Camera Deals
Best eBay Camera Deals
Canon EF-S 55-250mm f/4-5.6 IS STM Lens
Canon EF-S 55-250mm f/4-5.6 IS STM Lens
Bagging an extra lens on the cheap is always a welcome concept, which is why this swift £28 saving on this Canon lens is just the ticket to help you get the most out of your camera.
Amazon Black Friday Camera Deals
Best Amazon Camera Deals
Canon EOS 4000D DSLR Camera and EF-S 18-55 mm f/3.5-5.6 III Lens - Black
Canon EOS 4000D DSLR Camera and EF-S 18-55 mm f/3.5-5.6 III Lens - Black
When it comes to DSLR cameras, there are few as sought after as the Canon EOS 4000D, so why not bag it for a fraction of its original price in this stellar Amazon deal?
Sony RX100 VI Advanced Compact Premium Camera with 1.0-Type Sensor, 24-200 mm F2.8-4.5 Zeiss Lens, Superior AF Performance, 4K Movie (DSC-RX100M6)
Sony RX100 VI Advanced Compact Premium Camera with 1.0-Type Sensor, 24-200 mm F2.8-4.5 Zeiss Lens, Superior AF Performance, 4K Movie (DSC-RX100M6)
Don't be misled by its small stature, the RX100 VI is a supremely powerful camera that packs high-end tech into a compact form factor. Still, that hasn't stopped Amazon from offering it at a sizeable discount.
Currys PC World Black Friday Camera Deals
Best Currys PC World Camera Deals
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS Superzoom Compact Camera & Travel Kit – Black
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS Superzoom Compact Camera & Travel Kit – Black
Looking for a bargain holiday camera? This will be hard to beat in the Black Friday sales. The SX720HS is one of the better superzoom compacts of recent years, with its 40x optical zoom and 20.3-megapixel sensor a great combination. Impressively, this bundle comes with a case and two 16GB SD cards too.
PowerShot G1X Mark II High Performance Compact Camera – Black
PowerShot G1X Mark II High Performance Compact Camera – Black
Once a highly expensive piece of kit, the G1X Mark II can now be had for less than £350, making it far more affordable to budding photographers on a budget.
