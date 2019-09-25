Black Friday Camera Deals – What camera deals are best

Black Friday Camera Deals: Get snap happy this Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 and pick up a brand new camera for a discounted rate in the sale madness. Whether upgrading your own set up or buying the perfect entry-level snapper on the cheap as a Christmas pressie, the time to shop is nigh.

The countdown to Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 is almost ready to begin and we’re slaving away preparing for what will be another year of low prices on great pieces of tech. With our best smiles poised, we’re anticipating some of that Black Friday magic to see price slashes across a range of cameras, from compact cameras, to mirrorless and DSLRs.

Not sure on the difference? It might be worth polishing up your knowledge on what camera does what and is suitable for your needs in our Best Camera guide before you splurge on your shiny new purchase. With unbelievable Black Friday camera deals present every year without fail, we anticipate 2019 to be much the same, with offers across camera accessories like lenses, bags and memory cards, too.

What Happened Last Year

I think the better question here would be “what didn’t happen last year”? During Black Friday 2018, Amazon swung a huge discount axe at the compact Fujifilm X-E3, bringing it down by a whopping 43%. Meanwhile, Sony’s Winter Cashback scheme meant that budding photographers could pick up the stellar Sony A6000 mirrorless camera (with a lens included) for just £369.

One of our favourite deals was the whopping £310 saving on the brilliant Fujifilm X-T20, which, because the discount came via John Lewis, also had a tasty two-year warranty thrown in for good measure.

What Deals We Expect this Year

With so many varying factors to consider, it can be tricky to pinpoint the exact type of deals that we expect to see during Black Friday 2019, but we can predict which camera models we reckon are due a trip to the discount chopping board. Given that they’ve since been superseded by newer models, expect to see some serious price drops on the Canon 80D, Sony A6300, Canon G7X Mark II, Sony A7R III and Fujifilm X-T2/X-T20.

For you adrenaline junkies out there, the GoPro Hero 7 Black is almost certainly destined for a cost reduction, thanks to the imminent release of the GoPro Hero 8.

Camera Deals Live Right Now

Argos Black Friday Camera Deals

John Lewis Black Friday Camera Deals

eBay Black Friday Camera Deals

Best eBay Camera Deals Canon EF-S 55-250mm f/4-5.6 IS STM Lens Bagging an extra lens on the cheap is always a welcome concept, which is why this swift £28 saving on this Canon lens is just the ticket to help you get the most out of your camera.

Amazon Black Friday Camera Deals

Currys PC World Black Friday Camera Deals

