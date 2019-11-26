Black Friday is getting nearer and plenty of great deals are going online as a result. Now, you can get £84.99 off the price of this 2019 Samsung Galaxy 10.1-inch tablet. It’s only £149.

The Trusted Reviews team have been scanning retail outlets for all the best Black Friday deals and have found this Samsung tablet bargain.

This tablet has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage and it’s possible to add to this using a Micro SD.

The tablet features a 10.1-inch WUXGA display that offers an appealing 1920×1200 image.

With up to 13 hours of battery life and a crisp 10.1 inch display, this tablet is a great option for enjoying video and magazine content.

The Samsung Galaxy A 10.1 (2019) is a good entry-level tablet, especially at this price. It looks sleek and, at just 7.5mm thin, it’s light and portable.

Samsung said of the tablet: “We’ve put together a tablet that is as versatile and sophisticated as it is affordable, because next-generation fun belongs to every generation. Get premium without paying a premium with the Galaxy Tab A.”

The tablet is also equipped with Samsung’s ‘Kids Home’ features, offering learning tools and games for children to enjoy. Parents are given a level of control over the content their kids access too.

This is a great opportunity to get hold of an entry level tablet that could be useful for consuming media, video, podcasts and more. Its 10.1 inch display is ideal for reading, surfing the web, or picking over your favourite YouTube videos.

The dual speaker system gives the Samsung a one-up on some other entry level tablets too, offering users a better audio experience.

So, if you’re in the market for a tablet this Black Friday, this could be a deal for you.

