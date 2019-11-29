Black Friday is finally here and so are the savings. This 55-inch RU7100 HDR 4K Samsung smart TV is discounted to £427 on Amazon. That’s down from an RRP of £699.99.

We’ve been looking high and low for the best Black Friday deals. This one offers a huge saving of £272.99

Black Friday Bargain - Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart-TV

It’s not Samsung’s top of the range set, but they’re pretty reliable when it comes to TVs and this one isn’t likely to disappoint. It’s a decent size, at 55-inches, so should be enough of a presence in most living rooms.

4K picture quality and HDR provide a nice, crisp image, so you can enjoy all your favourite films and TV shows in great detail, with eye-popping colours.

It’s got three HDMI ports too, to connect to all your devices, so you can stream series from your laptop, films from a DVD player and games from your favourite console.

If you’re looking for a bigger model though, Amazon have also discounted the 75-inch version. The retailer advertises a saving of £127 (£968 down from £1147,) on this Samsung 75-inch RU7100 HDR Smart 4K TV. That’s a great saving, but we’ve dug a little further and noticed that earlier this year the same TV was selling on Amazon for £1999.

Whichever model you choose, there are big Black Friday savings to be made. That’s £272.99 off the 55-inch model, or £1031 off the original price of the 75-inch model. The larger Samsung is better than half price, mid-range TV is pretty close, at a 39% saving.

If you’re in the market for a TV this Black Friday, Amazon are offering some great deals on Samsung sets. Now could be the time to take the plunge.

