Black Friday Bargain — Save £200 on this 4K Ultra HD ViewSonic PX747 Gaming Projector

Black Friday is over, but the deals aren’t! You can still save £200 on this 4K Ultra HD ViewSonic PX747 gaming projector.

Amazon have given us some of the best Black Friday deals during the discount season. Now, moving into Cyber Monday, they’re keeping them coming. This gaming projector is down to £799 from £999.

ViewSonic PX747-4K Ultra HD 4K Home Cinema and Gaming Projector ViewSonic PX747 You can pick up a 4K gaming projector for less in the Amazon Cyber Monday sale.

Getting 4K projection for less than £1000 is pretty new. We reviewed our first sub-£1000 4K Projector just last year in-fact. Now, thanks to Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale, top-notch projection is more accessible than ever.

The PX747 is a pretty impressive projector for £799. It’s perfect for setting up your home cinema, or for getting stuck into an immersive gaming experience.

When we reviewed the almost identical PX727 model, we were impressed by its compact design and picture quality.

Reviewer, John Archer, said: “The ViewSonic PX727-4K looks a little busy – but it’s kind of cute with it. For starters, it’s small enough to sit comfortably on a coffee table and still leave room for crisps and dips. Plus, its rounded edges give it a friendly, domesticated look. The thin yellow line that surrounds the lens housing stands out nicely against the otherwise crisp white finish. As do the silvery 4K and ViewSonic logos emblazoned onto the projector’s top edge.”

“Provided you’re realistic with your expectations, the PX727-4K’s pictures are far from the ugly mess you may have expected for the price. Its colour performance is particularly effective. Follow our set-up advice above, and colours look surprisingly rich and dynamic, yet also natural and balanced – even when watching high dynamic range sources.”

This Cyber Monday deal makes a 4K gaming projector more affordable than ever. So, if you’re wanting to build a more immersive gaming experience, or craft your own home cinema, then this could be the deal for you.

