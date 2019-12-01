Black Friday banger alert: The Nintendo Switch Lite’s price has finally been slashed

Currys PC World has slashed £20 off the price of the Nintendo Switch Lite, making it a perfect time to grab one of 2019’s best games consoles.

The deal is part of Currys PC World’s Black Tag deal event, which runs alongside Black Friday. The deal lets you grab a grey Nintendo Switch Lite games console for meagre £179.

This may not sound like the biggest saving but Nintendo products rarely get any form of discount, so you’ll want to take advantage of the deal while you can. The sale is scheduled to end on Monday, so you have a limited window of opportunity.

For your money you’ll also be treated to one of the best games consoles around. The Nintendo Switch Lite is a variant of the regular Switch that is designed with portability and battery life in mind.

As we noted in our Nintendo Switch Lite review:

“The Nintendo Switch Lite is an excellent portable console that refines the display, buttons and overall form factor of its older sibling. However, the sacrifice of docked play will be a deal-breaker for some.

“If you’re yet to purchase a Switch, though, and are purely interested in portable play without the need for local multiplayer, the Nintendo Switch Lite is a no-brainer.”

