Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings — £100 off this stylish Marshall speaker

Black Friday might be in the past, but great Amazon deals aren’t. You can grab £100 off this Marshall Woburn II Bluetooth Speaker in the Amazon Cyber Monday sale. It’s just £329, down from £429.99.

We’ve been searching high and low for the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. This one stands out as a great opportunity to save £100 on a quality speaker that will look amazing in your living room, kitchen, or…observatory?

It looks great. It will look great in any room.

Marshall are best known for their guitar amplifiers and that association has definitely given their speakers a whiff of ‘rock n roll’. The Woburn II is a great quality speaker, with plenty of features. However, the appealing branding does come at a premium and these speakers aren’t cheap.

They’re cheaper than usual though, with Amazon slashing £100 off their usual price in the Cyber Monday sale.

While it might look old fashioned, the speaker is fully equipped with Bluetooth and multi-host functionality, making it easier to swap between connected devices. The Marshall Bluetooth app is also available to help you fine-tune your listening experience.

The Woburn II packs 110-watts of sound. It’s designed to be a primary sound system for your home and did we mention it looks cool?

Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings - £100 off this Marshall Woburn II Speaker Marshall Woburn II Bluetooth Speaker Pick up a quality speaker for less in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale.

If you’re in the market for a new Bluetooth speaker, with a hefty payload in terms of volume and sound quality, then this could be the deal for you. The Woburn II comes in black or white and will look amazing in your home.

