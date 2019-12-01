Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings — £100 off this stylish Marshall speaker

Black Friday might be in the past, but great Amazon deals aren’t. You can grab £100 off this Marshall Woburn II Bluetooth Speaker in the Amazon Cyber Monday sale. It’s just £329, down from £429.99. 

We’ve been searching high and low for the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. This one stands out as a great opportunity to save £100 on a quality speaker that will look amazing in your living room, kitchen, or…observatory?

It looks great. It will look great in any room.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings - £100 off this Marshall Woburn II Speaker

Marshall Woburn II Bluetooth Speaker

Pick up a quality speaker for less in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale.

Amazon

|

Was £429.99

|

Now £329.00

View Deal

Now £329.00

|

Was £429.99

|

Amazon

Marshall are best known for their guitar amplifiers and that association has definitely given their speakers a whiff of ‘rock n roll’. The Woburn II is a great quality speaker, with plenty of features. However, the appealing branding does come at a premium and these speakers aren’t cheap.

They’re cheaper than usual though, with Amazon slashing £100 off their usual price in the Cyber Monday sale.

While it might look old fashioned, the speaker is fully equipped with Bluetooth and multi-host functionality, making it easier to swap between connected devices. The Marshall Bluetooth app is also available to help you fine-tune your listening experience.

The Woburn II packs 110-watts of sound. It’s designed to be a primary sound system for your home and did we mention it looks cool?

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings - £100 off this Marshall Woburn II Speaker

Marshall Woburn II Bluetooth Speaker

Pick up a quality speaker for less in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale.

Amazon

|

Was £429.99

|

Now £329.00

View Deal

Now £329.00

|

Was £429.99

|

Amazon

If you’re in the market for a new Bluetooth speaker, with a hefty payload in terms of volume and sound quality, then this could be the deal for you. The Woburn II comes in black or white and will look amazing in your home.

For more amazing offers this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

George Storr
Staff Writer
George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…
George Storr

Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend, using industry standard tests to evaluate products. We’ll always tell you what we find. We may get a commission if you buy via our price links. Tell us what you think – email the Editor