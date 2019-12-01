The Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend is a great time to make a killing on gaming laptop deals. Whether you’re after something lightweight to just play the likes of Fortnite on, or something a bit more heavy duty, we’ve pulled together some of the best Black Friday bargains going.

While gaming laptops have tended to get slimmer and more portable over the years, the heavier players, the so-called ‘desktop replacements’ are still kicking around.

Sitting somewhere in the middle are laptops with a foot in both camps, blending slim, compact designs with more powerful components, like Nvidia RTX 2070 and RTX 2080 graphics processors, 144Hz and 240Hz displays.

There’s plenty of variety and choice when it comes to gaming laptops these days – we’ve whittled down some of the best bargains going.

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday cheap gaming laptop deals for Fortnite

Part of the popularity of titles like Fortnite, Apex Legends, and PUBG is down to the fact that they have low system requirements, meaning that they attract a wide range of players – you don’t need an all-singing, high-performance powerhouse laptop to play battle royale games.

The laptops we’ve picked here have been selected based on price and performance, ensuring you get a high degree about of gaming power for your cash.

The Acer Nitro 5 is one of our favourite gaming laptops from 2019 – it already represented great value for money, and now it’s even cheaper with these AO and Amazon deals giving you £100 and £236 off respectively.

Similarly, this deal on the Lenovo L340 is worth investigating – it might feature last year’s Nvidia GTX 1050 graphics, but that’ll be powerful enough to run battle royale titles without breaking a sweat.

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals

If you want a cheaper gaming laptop that’s got a bit more power under the hood and displays refreshing at higher rates than the Fortnite-ready models listed above, take a look at these deals.

The Acer Predator Helios 300 features a 15-inch 144Hz display, an Intel Core i7 9750H, an Nvidia GTX 2060 GPU and can be had with a nice £200 knocked off the usual price.

This deal on the Razer Blade 15 2019 sees you getting a portable gaming laptop with a 1080p Full HD display which refreshes at 144Hz, which will give you an edge in competitive gaming environments.

Similarly, this Amazon deal on the Asus ROG Zephyrus GX701GWR sees you getting a gaming machine with Nvidia RTX 2070 graphics, and a 17.3-inch 240Hz Full HD display with a handsome £700 knocked off of the usual price.

If you’re after something with a more traditional keyboard and trackpad layout, Amazon’s selling the Asus ROG Zephyrus GX502GW with a smaller 15.6-inch Full HD display which also refreshes at up to 240Hz, and comes with the same Nvidia RTX 2070 graphics and the same Intel i7-9750H processor, available for a similar price as the GX701 with a £200 discount.

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday desktop replacement gaming laptop deal

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on heavy desktop replacement laptops so far are few and far between, but we have spotted this deal on the heavy duty Alienware Area 51m.

This model packs an Intel Core i7-9700, 16GB of RAM, a 512 GB SSD plus a 1TB HDD, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX OC 2070 graphics unit – part of the appeal of the Alienware Area 51m, of course, is that you have the ability to swap out key components over time, so the money you’d save on this deal could potentially be put towards getting a new processor. Here’s what we said about the in our review:

“Without overclocking, the Alienware Area 51m is the most powerful gaming laptop on the market. It narrowly beats the Acer Predator Helios 700 in terms of both GPU grunt and in-game frame rates, and absolutely trounces its rival when it came to CPU processing power.

“The biggest ace the Area 51m has over its rivals, however, is the capability to be upgraded. There are certain doubts whether Alienware’s promise to users will come to fruition, with a large dependence on Dell’s proprietary graphics cards and the hope that future Intel processors will still support the 115X socket. If these issues can be addressed, then the long-term value of the Area 51m will be second to none.”

If you’re hunting around for gaming bargains this Black Friday, be sure to check out our other round-ups of the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals, the best PS4 Black Friday deals, and the best Xbox One deals, as well as our main best Black Friday deals hub.

