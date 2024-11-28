Best 32-inch TV Black Friday deals: Save big on small TVs

Not everyone needs a big TV to fill their room, and if you’re on the hunt for smaller TVs then there are plenty of deals to be had this Black Friday.

Amazon has a bunch of 32-inch TVs on sale at very attractive prices, so we’ve decided to round up the ones we think are best so you don’t have to go round searching for them.

One thing to note about 32-inch TVs they’re mostly Full HD screens (or 720p), so if you’re after small 4K TV, you’ll be better off looking at sizes from 40-inch onwards.

Best 32-inch TV Black Friday deals

RCA 32-inch Full HD TV

credit: RCA

This RCA TV is one of the cheapest Black Friday TV deals Get this 32-inch RCA TV for the very affordable price of £117.80 Amazon UK

Now £117.80 View Deal

This small TV from RCA offers 1080p resolution (naturally) with a 60Hz panel and an LED backlight to help with brightness and contrast. The design features a central pedestal (none of those dangly feet at the end), and slim bezels for a minimalist appearance wherever it’s placed.

Connectivity includes HDMI, USB and AV ports, with three HDMI inputs for connecting devices to the TV. There’s support for the Freeview platform through the aerial but no mention of Wi-Fi (and no mention of an interface either), so we wouldn’t expect apps such as iPlayer, ITVX or Netflix to be built-in to this model.

Nevertheless, with its HDMI inputs, we reckon this would serve as decent gaming display for a smaller room or bedroom, and for £117.80 this is one of the cheaper 32-inch TVs going.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series

credit: Amazon

Amazon’s 32-inch Fire TV gets a price cut down to £169 Save £80 on Amazon’s 32-inch HDR Fire TV for Black Friday Amazon UK

Now £169 View Deal

This Fire TV 2-Series model features a 720p resolution display but unlike the RCA above, it comes with HDR support in the form of HDR10 and HLG. Audio comes in Dolby Digital Plus flavour for surround sound support (when you add a sound system to the TV).

The Fire TV platform offers access to a wealth of apps such as Disney+, Prime Video, and Netflix, as well as the likes of iPlayer and Channel 4; and you can game on Fire TV if you have a subscription to Amazon’s Luna cloud streaming service. There’s Alexa voice control through the remote, and three HDMI inputs, one of which supports HDMI ARC for adding a soundbar to the TV.

We’ve not reviewed this TV, so can’t comment on its quality, but for a simple smart TV at affordable price, the £169 asking price down from £249.99 is a very good deal.

Samsung QE32Q50AE

credit: Samsung

Save £180 on this Samsung 32-inch QLED TV £180 off on a feature packed Samsung TV for Black Friday Amazon UK

Now £319 View Deal

This 32-inch TV from Samsung is the most expensive telly on this list, but Samsung is well known for its high quality TVs, and this is the only model that comes with QLED display.

A QLED display helps to show a wider range of colours, producing a more colourful picture than standard LED LCD screens do. There’s HLG, HDR10 and HDR10+ support, though given its size we wouldn’t expect this to be a particularly bright TV for HDR content. Regardless, it comes with various picture settings such as Contrast Enhancer to help get a better picture from HDR content.

Tizen offers a wealth of entertainment apps with the likes of Apple TV+, Disney+, Netflix, and the UK catch-up apps all included. Samsung TV Plus offers free content to stream over the Internet. There are smarts too, whether in the form of Samsung’s SmartThings that connects the TV to other smart devices in the home, as well as built-in Alexa voice control.

Gamers will benefit from the dedicated game mode and Motion Xcelerator features that improves the clarity and detail of games on the screen too.

This is easily the most feature-packed 32-inch TV on this list, and though it comes at a higher price, based on its specs along, it’s a versatile smart TV available, and the Black Friday discount takes off £180 from the RRP.

TCL 32SF540K

credit: TCL

Amazon’s practically giving away TCL TVs with this Black Friday deal This 32-inch TCL TV is down to the lowest price it’s ever been Amazon UK

Now £127.90 View Deal

This TCL TV is proving to be a popular one, so you may want to jump on this deal before it sells out.

The 1080p display comes with support HDR10 and HLG support, while on the audio side there’s a Dolby Audio decoder and DTS Virtual:X support for a bigger, wider performance with DTS audio.

The interface is Fire TV, so you can count on Disney+, Apple TV+, Prime Video, Netflix; while Freeview Play support brings the likes of iPlayer, ITVX, and Channel 4 onboard. MiraCast, AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth streaming makes it easier to cast video and audio content from mobile devices to the TV.

Given its similarity to the Samsung above, this TCL TV is available for less than half the price at £127.90, which in our minds makes it one of the best Black Friday bargains for a 32-inch TV.