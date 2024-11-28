Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Best Black Friday 2024 SIM-only deals: Bargains from EE, Voxi & more

Lewis Painter
Mobile Editor

The Black Friday 2024 sales are in full swing, making it the perfect time to bag yourself a bargain on a SIM-only contract. 

Whether you’re on the hunt for the cheapest SIM-only monthly deal or want something a little fancier – maybe something with unlimited data, or a contract that comes with additional freebies – we’ve got you covered right here.

We at Trusted Reviews have scoured the web for the very best SIM-only deals for the UK market this Black Friday, and here are our absolute favourites. 

Vodafone SIM card
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Massively affordable monthly SIM from Vodafone

If you’re in need of a cheap monthly SIM with a decent amount of data, we’ve spotted a tempting offer from Mobiles.co.uk bundling 120GB of data, unlimited calls and unlimited texts on the Vodafone network on a 12-month contract for just £5.50 a month. 

You need to utilise a cashback offer to get the affordable monthly price, but it’s as simple as uploading your phone bill to Mobiles.co.uk every few months – and doing so will save you £90 overall. 

120GB of data for just £5.50 per month on Vodafone

120GB of data for just £5.50 per month on Vodafone

Vodafone’s offer with 120GB of 5G data, unlimited calls and unlimited texts for £5.50 a month on a 12-month contract is very affordable indeed. You’ll have to use a cashback method to get the reduced monthly payment, but it’s a simple process.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • 120GB of data
  • £5.50 per month
View Deal
iD Mobile SIM card
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Unlimited 5G data with iD Mobile

If you’re a bit of a data hog, you’ll need to invest in a SIM-only deal with unlimited data this Black Friday – and that’s exactly what Mobiles.co.uk is offering. You’ll get unlimited 5G data, unlimited calls and unlimited texts including fee-free roaming in over 50 countries on the iD Mobile network, all for just £7 a month. 

As with the Vodafone deal, you’ll need to utilise a cashback scheme to hit the impressively low monthly cost, but again, it’s as simple as uploading your bill to the Mobiles.co.uk website – and doing so will save you £108 over the course of the 12-month contract. 

Unlimited 5G data on iD Mobile for £7 a month

Unlimited 5G data on iD Mobile for £7 a month

A fantastic offer on an unlimited data contract for just £7 a month on a 12-month contract. You’ll need to utilise a cashback scheme to achieve the saving, but it’s a simple process.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • Unlimited data
  • £7 per month
View Deal
Voxi SIM card
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Unlimited social, video and music streaming with Voxi

For all the social media addicts out there, Voxi’s Black Friday deal might appeal. The biggest benefit is that you get to use social media, video, and music streaming apps without eating into your monthly allowance, which allows you to stream YouTube videos or scroll through TikTok without worrying about how much data you’ve got left. 

For everything else, Voxi is offering 75GB of data, unlimited calls and unlimited texts for just £12 a month on a rolling 30-day contract, meaning you can cancel at any time without paying any fees. What’s not to love?  

Unlimited social & streaming for £12 a month at Voxi

Unlimited social & streaming for £12 a month at Voxi

Voxi is offering a rolling contract with 75GB of data with unlimited social, music and video streaming, along with unlimited calls and texts for just £12 per month.

  • Voxi
  • 75GB & unlimited social/streaming
  • £12 per month
View Deal
EE SIM card
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Massive benefits with EE’s Unlimited All Rounder plan

EE’s contracts may be a little more expensive than others on the market, but the company does rank in the top spot when it comes to elements like UK coverage and network speeds. That said, you can currently pick up an Unlimited All Rounder contract for just £21 a month for the first 12 months of the 24-month contract.

That contract not only includes unlimited 5G connectivity with uncapped speeds, but you’ll also get a VIP connection when the network is busy. You can also gift data to family members, you’ll get free EU roaming and you can also choose from either Netflix or Google One Premium 2TB as a free add-on to further sweeten the deal.

The contract does increase to £42 per month for the last half of the 24-month contract, but even so, you’ll be saving £252 compared to signing up for the contract at any other time of the year. 

Get EE's Unlimited All Rounder for half-price for an entire year

Get EE’s Unlimited All Rounder for half-price for an entire year

EE’s top-end Unlimited All Rounder offers unlimited 5G connectivity at uncapped data speeds, complete with free add-ons like Netflix or Google One 2TB. It’s a discounted £21 a month for an entire year, before going up to £42 a year for the second year, representing a saving of £251 overall.

  • EE
  • Unlimited data
  • £21 a month for a year
View Deal

Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

