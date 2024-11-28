Best Black Friday 2024 SIM-only deals: Bargains from EE, Voxi & more

The Black Friday 2024 sales are in full swing, making it the perfect time to bag yourself a bargain on a SIM-only contract.

Whether you’re on the hunt for the cheapest SIM-only monthly deal or want something a little fancier – maybe something with unlimited data, or a contract that comes with additional freebies – we’ve got you covered right here.

We at Trusted Reviews have scoured the web for the very best SIM-only deals for the UK market this Black Friday, and here are our absolute favourites.

Massively affordable monthly SIM from Vodafone

If you’re in need of a cheap monthly SIM with a decent amount of data, we’ve spotted a tempting offer from Mobiles.co.uk bundling 120GB of data, unlimited calls and unlimited texts on the Vodafone network on a 12-month contract for just £5.50 a month.

You need to utilise a cashback offer to get the affordable monthly price, but it’s as simple as uploading your phone bill to Mobiles.co.uk every few months – and doing so will save you £90 overall.

Unlimited 5G data with iD Mobile

If you’re a bit of a data hog, you’ll need to invest in a SIM-only deal with unlimited data this Black Friday – and that’s exactly what Mobiles.co.uk is offering. You’ll get unlimited 5G data, unlimited calls and unlimited texts including fee-free roaming in over 50 countries on the iD Mobile network, all for just £7 a month.

As with the Vodafone deal, you’ll need to utilise a cashback scheme to hit the impressively low monthly cost, but again, it’s as simple as uploading your bill to the Mobiles.co.uk website – and doing so will save you £108 over the course of the 12-month contract.

Unlimited social, video and music streaming with Voxi

For all the social media addicts out there, Voxi’s Black Friday deal might appeal. The biggest benefit is that you get to use social media, video, and music streaming apps without eating into your monthly allowance, which allows you to stream YouTube videos or scroll through TikTok without worrying about how much data you’ve got left.

For everything else, Voxi is offering 75GB of data, unlimited calls and unlimited texts for just £12 a month on a rolling 30-day contract, meaning you can cancel at any time without paying any fees. What’s not to love?

Massive benefits with EE’s Unlimited All Rounder plan

EE’s contracts may be a little more expensive than others on the market, but the company does rank in the top spot when it comes to elements like UK coverage and network speeds. That said, you can currently pick up an Unlimited All Rounder contract for just £21 a month for the first 12 months of the 24-month contract.

That contract not only includes unlimited 5G connectivity with uncapped speeds, but you’ll also get a VIP connection when the network is busy. You can also gift data to family members, you’ll get free EU roaming and you can also choose from either Netflix or Google One Premium 2TB as a free add-on to further sweeten the deal.

The contract does increase to £42 per month for the last half of the 24-month contract, but even so, you’ll be saving £252 compared to signing up for the contract at any other time of the year.