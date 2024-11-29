I’ve reviewed the new iPhones – these are the best iPhone Black Friday deals to look at

Black Friday sales are in full swing, and that means you’re probably on the hunt for a new bit of tech, be it a new home appliance or even a new smartphone.

If you’ve been eyeing up Apple’s new iPhone 16 collection, I’ve got you covered; not only have I reviewed the new iPhone 16 collection, but I’ve found the very best iPhone 16 deals available this Black Friday – and, spoiler, they aren’t found at the Apple Store.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

iPhone 16

Let’s start with Apple’s entry-level iPhone 16, bringing with it various previously-Pro features like the Action Button, as well as the new Camera Control button that provides physical camera controls for the first time. There’s also a healthy two-gen jump in the chipset department, going from the A16 Pro to the A18, and also supports Apple Intelligence.

Despite being launched only months ago, you can find a decent £20 off the 128GB variant of the iPhone in all colours over at Amazon, bringing the smartphone down to a slightly more palatable £779.

Contracts are a viable option for the entry-level model, with relatively affordable contracts available as part of the Black Friday sales. That includes Fonehouse, offering a contract with unlimited data, calls and texts for just £41 per month with nothing to pay upfront.

What’s more, if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can secure yourself free next-day delivery on the smartphone, so you could be using it as soon as tomorrow.

Get £20 off the iPhone 16 at Amazon this Black Friday It may not be the biggest saving around this Black Friday with £20 off its RRP, but if you’ve got your heart set on the iPhone 16, it remains one of the only money-off deals around right now. Amazon

£20 off

£779 View Deal

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

iPhone 16 Plus

The next step up is the iPhone 16 Plus. It’s essentially identical to the entry-level iPhone 16, albeit with a larger 6.7-inch OLED screen and a larger battery that results in better battery life, meaning you won’t need to scramble for a charger quite as often.

As a result, it has a higher £899 RRP, but John Lewis is offering £30 off, bringing the phone down to £869 with 128GB of storage.

What’s more, John Lewis offers an extended two-year warranty as standard, beating Apple’s one-year warranty and essentially allowing you to repair or maybe even get a new iPhone down the line if something goes wrong with your model – accidental damage aside, of course.

John Lewis offers £30 off the iPhone 16 Plus with extended two-year warranty The iPhone 16 Plus is not only discounted at John Lewis, but with an extended two-year warranty, it beats the coverage you get when buying the iPhone directly from Apple. John Lewis

£30 off

£869 View Deal

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

iPhone 16 Pro

The jump between the regular iPhones and Pro-level iPhones is more noticeable than going from the regular to Plus models in just about every area – and that remains true with the iPhone 16 Pro.

It offers not only a slightly larger 6.3-inch screen than the iPhone 16, but it boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, and you’ll also find a dedicated 5x telephoto camera on the rear in addition to its main and ultrawide lenses. The iPhone 16 Pro enjoys a serious boost in power with the top-end A18 Pro chipset, so there’s a lot to like – but the price tag also reflects this, with an RRP of £999 that makes it hard to buy outright.

But that’s where contract offers come in, and I’ve spotted a pretty impressive one over at Carphone Warehouse. The retailer is offering the iPhone 16 Pro with 256GB of storage, an incredible 500GB of data (5x the usual amount for Black Friday) along with unlimited calls and texts for £38.99 per month with a one-time upfront payment of £129.

Get the iPhone 16 Pro with 500GB of data for £38.99 per month You can get the iPhone 16 Pro, along with a boosted 500GB (usually 100GB) of data, unlimited calls and unlimited texts on the iD Mobile network for just £38.99 per month with £129 upfront. Carphone Warehouse

500GB of data

£38.99 per month (£129 upfront) View Deal

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

iPhone 16 Pro Max

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is the pinnacle of the iPhone experience, packing all the same premium tech as the iPhone 16 Pro alongside even thinner bezels on its boosted 6.9-inch screen and even better battery life. Seriously, this thing always lasts over a day with average use, making it well into the second day before needing a top-up.

But as you might expect, that also comes with a top-end price tag – a not-insignificant £1,199. As with the Pro, it means you’re better off looking for a contract deal this Black Friday than trying to find any money-off deals.

Thankfully, phone retailer Fonehouse is offering an exclusive deal on the top-end iPhone 16 Pro Max with 256GB of storage, bundling the phone with unlimited 5G data, calls and texts for £65 per month with £75 upfront.

Grab the iPhone 16 Pro Max with unlimited data for £65 per month If you’ve got your heart set on the top-end iPhone 16 Pro Max, Fonehouse has an impressive deal with unlimited data, calls and texts for £65 per month and an upfront payment of £75. Fonehouse

Unlimited data

£65 per month (£75 upfront) View Deal

But what about other iPhones?

While the iPhone 16 range is the latest and greatest in Apple’s smartphone collection, it’s worth considering whether you really need the latest generation of smartphone – especially if you’re hunting for a true Black Friday bargain.

As with previous Black Friday sales events, the best deals are on older generations of iPhones. John Lewis, for example, is offering the iPhone 14 for just £549, while if you want to go down the refurbished, route, you can get the iPhone 13 Pro Max for just £369.

We’ve also got a roundup of the best Black Friday deals, updated in real-time if you’re on the hunt for something else.