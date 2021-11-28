Big Black Friday savings on Govee smart LED lighting

If you’re a movie lover then adding a bit of behind-the-telly lighting can really help add to the experience. Govee is an established smart lighting company which has kits to light up your lounge to match what you’re watching. It’s like Philips Ambilight, but for pretty much any screen.

There are two kits, both with a decent discount and one has an additional sweetener. Let’s start with the Govee Immersion lights, which include a roll of LED lights which you stick to the back of your TV. A camera is included in the kit, which you mount either on top of, or beneath, your screen. After a bit of calibration, the camera watches what’s on your TV and changes the lights in response to what’s happening.

Save £21 on the Govee Immersion smart lighting kit The Govee Immersion Kit will take your TV viewing to a new level. By using a small, included camera to watch what’s on the screen it projects lights behind the TV to create an immersive movie experience. Govee

Was £71.99 now £50.39 save £21.60 View Deal

The Black Friday deal for these reduces the price from £71.99 down to £50.39 but you also get a free 5m LED strip light as well (it’s worth about £12). Set the Immersion kit up with your TV and then pop the LED strip somewhere else for a bit of extra controllable lighting.

Similar to the Govee Immersion is the Flow Pro. It includes the same camera, but rather than using an LED tape light, they have a pair of little LED units which can either be placed on your TV stand, or attached with included adhesive, to the back of your screen. These might suit a PC gaming setup a little better, as you might want to stand them on a desk for decorative effect.

Both of these kits will work with Govee’s amazing app for Android or iOS. The app includes a load of pattern options, along with the option to create your own lighting schemes. That’s ideal for Christmas, where you might want some twinkling on when the TV is off. There’s a load of options, including the ability to respond to sound – great for those sing-alongs that are bound to happen as the drinks flow in December.

Save £24 on the Govee Flow Pro smart lighting kit The Govee Flow Pro is great for pairing with a TV or your gaming PC to add some extra mood lighting. An included camera watches your screen and creates light effects to match whats happening in a movie or in a game. Govee

Was £79.99 now £55.99 save £24 View Deal

Govee’s lights also work really well with Alexa, Google Assistant (so, any Nest Hub or your phone) and they even play nicely with Siri. They’re a great option for anyone looking to bring a bit of flexibility to their smart home lighting, and get an enthusiastic thumbs up from us.

Check out our review of the Govee Immersion kit and don’t forget to have a look at our best Black Friday Deals page, to find other products we think you should consider as the weekend of discounts comes to a close.