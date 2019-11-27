Big Black Friday discounts on Hive and Amazon Echo bundles 

Black Friday discounts are dropping left, right and centre. You can pick up an Amazon Echo and Hive thermostat bundle for less on Amazon. Down from £298.99, an Amazon Echo Dot with a Hive Heating and Hot Water Thermostat, including installation, is now just £159.98. 

We’ve been scouring the web for the best Black Friday deals. This bundle is a great choice for those who want to introduce smart home tech into their household. The bundle offers a saving of £139.

Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat with Installation and Amazon Echo Dot

Bag a Black Friday discount on this Hive thermostat and Echo Dot bundle.

Was £298.99

Now £159.98

Now £159.98

|

Was £298.99

Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat with Installation

Grab a Hive smart thermostat, with installation, for less in Amazon's Black Friday sale.

Was £249

Now £149.99

Now £149.99

|

Was £249

Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat - No installation

Pick up a Hive smart thermostat for less this Black Friday.

Was £179

Now £109.99

Now £109.99

|

Was £179

If you’re looking for a cheaper option, you can get a Hive thermostat without installation, or the Echo Dot. That’s down from £179 to £109.99. A saving of £69.01.

Or, the middle way, is to go for the thermostat with professional installation, but no Amazon Echo Dot. That’s currently £149.99, down from £249.

If you can stretch to the Echo Dot, we’d recommend doing so. We gave the Amazon product four and a half stars in our review, thanks to its audio quality, impressive features and appealing design.

Hive was one of the first smart heating systems to launch and remains a good pick in the smart home tech market. Their thermostats are easy to use, providing a reading of ‘current’ and ‘target’ temperature.

Its simple interface makes it a great choice for families and it can be placed anywhere around the house, or mounted on a wall.

What isn’t so simple is the installation, it’s worth getting an engineer to do that unless you really know your stuff. However, two of these deals do include installation.

Overall, this is a great way to add some smart tech to your home for less. Black Friday deals have made Hive more accessible than ever.

George Storr
George Storr

