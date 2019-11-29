Black Friday TV deals: It’s that time again, Black Friday is here and that means amazing TV deals. Here are some of the very best discounts we’ve found on great televisions.

We’ve all seen the horrific YouTube videos and news footage of people fighting over TVs. It used to be that grabbing a Black Friday TV deal involved queuing up for hours or running the risk of being caught in a stampede, or even thumped by an irate fellow shopper.

Thankfully, online shopping brought and end to that particular hellish experience. It’s restored a large dose of sanity to the whole Black Friday process – and massively reduced the chance of physical harm into the bargain.

TVs are still the popular big ticket Black Friday item though. Discounts on televisions are available left, right and centre. We’ve compiled all the best deals here and will keep updating this page as Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales develop.

Our favourite Black Friday TV deal

One TV deal in particular has caught our eye this week on Amazon: its listing of the 75-in Samsung RU7100 HDR Smart 4K TV. It offers a hefty saving of £126 on this TV, down from £1095, but we’ve done a bit of extra digging and noticed that the RU7100 was selling at £1999 earlier this year. In other words, as it’s now priced at £969, this great system is selling at half its former price.

Samsung 75" RU7100 Black Friday Deal Samsung 75-inch RU7100 HDR Smart 4K TV Enjoy a spectacular 4K resolution with its UHD processor, as well as True Colour and Clarity for sharp details and vivid colours. With its Smart Hub, also benefit from easy access to all your favourite catch up apps.

The RU7100 is one of the cheaper in Samsung’s 4K range so it doesn’t have some of the fancier features. There’s no Dynamic Crystal Colour engine, for example, and it uses Samsung’s PureColor instead. It’s still a capable machine, however, with good specs.

If you’re after a huge TV that can handle 4K at a great price, you can’t ask for much more than a 75-in Samsung smart TV for just £969.

TV Deals Live Right Now

Jump to Black Friday TV Deals:

Amazon | eBay | Currys PC World | John Lewis

Black Friday is upon us, so it’s pretty much safe to let loose the dogs of shopping and click those buy buttons. Still haven’t identified the TV deal for you? Read on for details.

If you haven’t been keeping up with the latest comings and goings in the TV market, you might want to swot up with our Best TV guide. It shows you who’s turning out the best TVs right now, and which features you should be aiming for.

All prices were correct at time of publication but are subject to change at a moment’s notice. Be sure to act fast to snap up any TV deal you’re interested in.

Amazon Black Friday TV Deals

eBay Black Friday TV Deals

Currys PC World Black Friday TV Deals

John Lewis Black Friday TV Deals

Best Black Friday Budget 4K TV deals to watch

It should be apparent by now that the likes of LG, Samsung, Philips and Sony are rather good at making television sets. Certainly, if you’ve got money to burn, you should seriously consider each of these brands’ offerings.

But if you’re on a stricter budget, or just want to get the maximum TV bang for your buck, take a look at Hisense and TCL. Their TVs already tend to be a little more affordable than their high-achieving rivals, especially given the features they pack in. They become even better value around Black Friday.

Of course, much depends on precisely what kind of content you intend to watch on your new TV.

Black Friday 4K HDR TV deals you won’t want to miss

When it comes to HDR, it’s essential to have a TV with good brightness capabilities. Budget TVs don’t usually do justice to HDR, so you’ll need to invest in a system with higher specs in order to take full advantage.

A minimum of around 500 nits is required for an HDR TV to perform well. Samsung’s Q60R is well above the mark, Hisense’s U8B is just under at 470 nits, and your average £700+, mid-range TV will usually exceed this. As a key feature, brightness is something we always try to mention in our TV reviews.

The different modes available on most TVs offer different levels of brightness, so try and work out which one gives you the clearest picture.

Incredible Black Friday 4K OLED TV deals to splash out on

With many TV manufacturers now utilising OLED panel technology, there’s a wide range of options for you to choose from. While there haven’t been a whole lot of price cuts on these in previous years, we did see a few good deals last year. Philips reduced its OLED range after Black Friday, as did LG for the B8, its cheapest OLED, and there was also a price drop on the B9, this time prior to Black Friday.

We’re hoping this year to see reductions from retailers for LG’s E9 and C9, Panasonic’s GZ1000 and Sony’s AG8 or AG9. And we’re pretty sure that Hisense’s O8B will be on sale too.

Slick Black Friday 4K smart TV deals to consider

TVs with smart features have become the new norm. Key smart TVs to look out for right now are Samsung’s QLED range and LG’s ThinQ, which comes with built-in Alexa and Google Assistant. Currently, the former has exclusive access to the Apple TV Plus app, so Samsung is definitely the brand for you, at least for now, if you want to watch any of Apple’s original series.

We’ve also reviewed Sony and Philips TVs, which support Android OS. These also contain a decent selection of 4k apps and come with built-in Google Assistant.

