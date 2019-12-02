Best Surface Pro 7 Cyber Monday Deals – Grab MASSIVE savings on Microsoft’s flagship 2-in-1

Best Surface Pro 7 Cyber Monday Deals: Microsoft isn’t one for heavily discounted its big-ticket items but retailers are going all out for Cyber Monday and Black Friday deals. We’ve brought together all the best Surface Pro 7 deals in this one-stop-shop guide on its biggest discounts.
Microsoft’s Surface line has reinvented the portable Windows experience and the Surface Pro 7 epitomises all the benefits of the 2-in-1 hybrid design.
If you’ve ever considered picking up a Surface Pro 7, there’s no better time than now. Read on for all the best offers on Microsoft’s unique device.
Best Surface Pro 7 Cyber Monday Deal
Amazon has our favourite Surface Pro 7 deal as part of its Cyber Monday savings. You can pick up the Surface Pro 7 with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage for just £729.
It isn’t just the Surface Pro 7 itself you get with this offer – it comes complete with a Type Cover, an essential component of the Surface hybrid experience.
The bundle has had 29% shaved off its usual price – making this a can’t miss offer.
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3” Tablet (Platinum) - Intel 10th Gen Quad Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Windows 10 Home, 2019 Edition, and Black Type Cover
Grab this cracking Surface Pro 7 deal equipped with a Black Type Cover – with almost £300 knocked off the total price.
Currys PC World Surface Pro 7 Cyber Monday Deals
While Amazon might have the best Surface Pro 7 deal of this Cyber Monday, Currys PC World has the widest range – so if the Amazon one doesn’t tickle your fancy then you might what you are after right here.
The deals include offers on the Surface Pro 7 all on its own, individual Type Covers and both bundled together for extra discount.
One particular Currys PC World Surface Pro 7 deal features the Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB of SSD storage, 8GB of RAM and the Black Type Cover. The offer comes in at £939 – a saving of £330 on its regular price.
MICROSOFT 12.3" Intel® Core™ i5 Surface Pro 7 with Black Type Cover - 256 GB SSD, Platinum
The Surface Pro 7 is a great hybrid device and this model comes equipped with 8GB of RAM
MICROSOFT 12.3" Intel® Core™ i7 Surface Pro 7 with Black Type Cover - 256 GB SSD, Black
This Surface Pro 7 is turbocharged with an i7 processor and has a whopping 16GB of RAM to let you multitask to your heart's desire.
MICROSOFT 12.3" Intel® Core™ i5 Surface Pro 7 - 256 GB SSD, Black
This Surface Pro 7 model is a great option if you want an all-round 2-in-1. This version includes an i5, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
MICROSOFT Surface Pro Typecover - Black
The Surface Pro Type Cover seamlessly attaches to the Surface Pro 7 and makes for a superb typing experience.
MICROSOFT Surface Pro Typecover - Alcantara Burgundy
This Surface Pro Typecover comes in a lively Burgundy and features Microsoft signature Alcantara fabric.
When it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings, retailers like John Lewis, Currys PC World and Amazon often take the spotlight but don’t sleep on offers from AO.
AO is offering a couple of cracking deals of the Surface Pro 7 that are well worth considering. The best of the lot is a Surface Pro 7 featuring an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and Black Type Cover.
That isn’t the whole deal, however – the bundle also comes with an Office 365 Personal 1-year subscription.
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Platinum 12.3" with Black Surface Type Cover & Office 365 Personal 1-year subscription
This Surface Pro 7 bundle offers great all-round specs along with a one-year subscription to Microsoft Office 365.
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Platinum 12.3" Includes Black Surface Type Cover
Grab this new Surface Pro 7 for under £1000 – offering a premium device at a reasonable price point.
