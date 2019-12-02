Best Surface Pro 7 Cyber Monday Deals – Grab MASSIVE savings on Microsoft’s flagship 2-in-1

Best Surface Pro 7 Cyber Monday Deals: Microsoft isn’t one for heavily discounted its big-ticket items but retailers are going all out for Cyber Monday and Black Friday deals. We’ve brought together all the best Surface Pro 7 deals in this one-stop-shop guide on its biggest discounts.

Microsoft’s Surface line has reinvented the portable Windows experience and the Surface Pro 7 epitomises all the benefits of the 2-in-1 hybrid design.

If you’ve ever considered picking up a Surface Pro 7, there’s no better time than now. Read on for all the best offers on Microsoft’s unique device.

Best Surface Pro 7 Cyber Monday Deal

Amazon has our favourite Surface Pro 7 deal as part of its Cyber Monday savings. You can pick up the Surface Pro 7 with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage for just £729.

It isn’t just the Surface Pro 7 itself you get with this offer – it comes complete with a Type Cover, an essential component of the Surface hybrid experience.

The bundle has had 29% shaved off its usual price – making this a can’t miss offer.

Currys PC World Surface Pro 7 Cyber Monday Deals

While Amazon might have the best Surface Pro 7 deal of this Cyber Monday, Currys PC World has the widest range – so if the Amazon one doesn’t tickle your fancy then you might what you are after right here.

The deals include offers on the Surface Pro 7 all on its own, individual Type Covers and both bundled together for extra discount.

One particular Currys PC World Surface Pro 7 deal features the Intel Core i5 processor, 256GB of SSD storage, 8GB of RAM and the Black Type Cover. The offer comes in at £939 – a saving of £330 on its regular price.

AO Surface Pro 7 Cyber Monday Deals

When it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings, retailers like John Lewis, Currys PC World and Amazon often take the spotlight but don’t sleep on offers from AO.

AO is offering a couple of cracking deals of the Surface Pro 7 that are well worth considering. The best of the lot is a Surface Pro 7 featuring an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and Black Type Cover.

That isn’t the whole deal, however – the bundle also comes with an Office 365 Personal 1-year subscription.

For more great deals, bargains, and bundles this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Computing Writer Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…