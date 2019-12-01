Best Sony TV Black Friday Deals – Best offers live right now

Best Sony TV Black Friday Deals: Black Friday offers a great opportunity to bag yourself a brand new TV without paying over the odds for one, and there are plenty of deals to be hd on Sony TVs. We’ve gathered together the best deals so far in this round-up.

There’s been a number of enticing deals. In this current age of TVs, 4K is what manufacturers are offering, whether it’s a model aimed at the budget market or a top-of-line effort with all the latest tech inside. Read on for the help and advice you need to navigate Black Friday/Cyber Monday and find the best Sony TV deal for you.

Great Black Friday Sony TV deal

Out of the AG9 and AG8 OLEDs, the AG8 is the more affordable out of the two. It packs in the X1 Extreme processor which can take lower resolution images and boost up to 4K HDR quality. Sony’s terrific Acoustic Audio gets a run out here too, and it works by ‘shaking’ the screen to create sound.

£500 of the Sony AG8 OLED Sony KD-55AG8 Save £500 on this Sony OLED and you get Dolby Vision HDR support, Android OS, support for Google Assistant/Alexa and the pretty terrific Surface Acoustic audio technology

There are further picture quality modes available with Netflix Calibrated Mode and IMAX Enhanced, and HDR support includes Dolby Vision.

Best Budget Black Friday Sony TV deal

For those looking for a more modest TV without the 4K frills, there’s Sony’s KDL32WE613BU HD-ready TV. Obviously you don’t get 4K, but you do get HDR as Sony has supported the format across all its 2019 TVs. X-Reality PRO upscales SD content to 720p, reducing noise for clearer picture quality. And it has Freeview Play, with access to all the catch-up services.

If you’re looking for a TV for a small room/second TV and aren’t hugely concerned by picture quality, this TV would fit the bill.

Best Black Friday Sony TV deal

This 49-inch TV hits the sweet spot in terms of style, features and affordability. At 49-inches it’ll be a great fit for most rooms without occupying too much space. And this deal sees the KD49XG9005 reduced from £999 to just £799, entering the realm of affordability for a mid-range TV.

Save £200 on this Sony Dolby Vision 4K TV Sony KD-49XG9005 At 49-inches the XG9005 is a great fit for most rooms, comes with Dolby Vision HDR and features the X1 Extreme processor seen in higher-end Sony TVs

It’s a set that has Dolby Vision for HDR so for any content in that format – if you’re streaming that would be predominantly Netflix – you can watch shows such as Stranger Things and Mindhunter in the best picture quality possible. The X1 Extreme processor is the same as the one seen in the AG8 OLED we mentioned at the top of this page, so this is a TV with a performance that can keep up with the best.

