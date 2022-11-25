 large image

Best Sonos Black Friday Deals: Save on speakers and soundbars

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Black Friday deals are live and kicking, and Sonos has reduced the prices on several of its products including the Beam, Roam and One speakers.

TIf you’re a Sonos member then there deals on their website to feast on, but if you’re not then online retailers such as Amazon, AO, Very and John Lewis have brought down prices on their Sonos stock too.

We’ve created this guide to help make the process of finding the best Sonos Black Friday deals easier. Not all Sonos products are part of the Black Friday sale, but we do expect the Sonos Move portable speaker to go on sale for Cyber Monday.

We’ll be updating this page over the course of Black Friday, so have a look below for a round-up of the best Sonos Black Friday deals so far.

Best Sonos Black Friday deals

FAQs

Does the Sonos Beam support Dolby Atmos?

The Sonos Beam Gen 2 does support Dolby Atmos, though it does this through digital processing and not with the aid of physical upfiring speakers to bound sound off a ceiling to a listening position.

What’s the difference between the Sonos One and the One SL?

The significant difference between the One and the One SL is that the latter doesn’t come with the microphones needed for voice assistant support from the likes of Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

What is the Sonos Sub used for?

The Sonos Sub is there for those who require a bigger bass output to go with the Sonos Beam and Arc soundbars. There is also the Sonos Sub mini for those who don’t need as big a bass output.

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

