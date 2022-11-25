Best Sonos Black Friday Deals: Save on speakers and soundbars
Black Friday deals are live and kicking, and Sonos has reduced the prices on several of its products including the Beam, Roam and One speakers.
TIf you’re a Sonos member then there deals on their website to feast on, but if you’re not then online retailers such as Amazon, AO, Very and John Lewis have brought down prices on their Sonos stock too.
We’ve created this guide to help make the process of finding the best Sonos Black Friday deals easier. Not all Sonos products are part of the Black Friday sale, but we do expect the Sonos Move portable speaker to go on sale for Cyber Monday.
We’ll be updating this page over the course of Black Friday, so have a look below for a round-up of the best Sonos Black Friday deals so far.
Best Sonos Black Friday deals
- Sonos Sub Gen 3 – Was £699, not £599
- Sonos Roam – Was £179, now £139
- Sonos Roam SL – Was £159, now £119
- Sonos One SL – Was £179, now £139
- Sonos Beam Gen 2 – Was £407.87, now £349
- Sonos Ray – Was £279, now £249
- Sonos Arc – Was £799, now £655
FAQs
The Sonos Beam Gen 2 does support Dolby Atmos, though it does this through digital processing and not with the aid of physical upfiring speakers to bound sound off a ceiling to a listening position.
The significant difference between the One and the One SL is that the latter doesn’t come with the microphones needed for voice assistant support from the likes of Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
The Sonos Sub is there for those who require a bigger bass output to go with the Sonos Beam and Arc soundbars. There is also the Sonos Sub mini for those who don’t need as big a bass output.