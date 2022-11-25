Best Sonos Black Friday Deals: Save on speakers and soundbars

Black Friday deals are live and kicking, and Sonos has reduced the prices on several of its products including the Beam, Roam and One speakers.

TIf you’re a Sonos member then there deals on their website to feast on, but if you’re not then online retailers such as Amazon, AO, Very and John Lewis have brought down prices on their Sonos stock too.

We’ve created this guide to help make the process of finding the best Sonos Black Friday deals easier. Not all Sonos products are part of the Black Friday sale, but we do expect the Sonos Move portable speaker to go on sale for Cyber Monday.

We’ll be updating this page over the course of Black Friday, so have a look below for a round-up of the best Sonos Black Friday deals so far.

Best Sonos Black Friday deals