Best Sonos Black Friday Deals: Big savings on wireless speakers and soundbars

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Black Friday deals are underway and audio brand Sonos has joined in on the savings, discounting many of its products such as the Sonos Beam, Roam and One smart speakers as part of the event.

Deals are happening on Sonos’ own website as well as at other online retailers, so there are plenty of avenues of finding the Sonos product you need.

To help make that process easier, we’ve created this guide to point you in the direction of all the best Sonos Black Friday deals currently taking place. We’ve reviewed several of Sonos’ recent releases, so we’re in the prime position of letting you know which are bonified crackers that can’t be missed.

We’ll be updating this page over the course of the Black Friday week, and adding more Sonos deals as and when we see them. If you haven’t seen a deal that tickles your fancy, be sure to check back later as more deals drop.

Have a look below for a round-up of the best Sonos Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far.

Best Sonos Black Friday deals

FAQs

Does the Sonos Beam support Dolby Atmos?

The Sonos Beam Gen 2 does support Dolby Atmos, though it does this through digital processing and not with the aid of physical upfiring speakers to bound sound off a ceiling to a listening position.

What’s the difference between the Sonos One and the One SL?

The significant difference between the One and the One SL is that the latter doesn’t come with the microphones needed for voice assistant support from the likes of Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

What is the Sonos Sub used for?

The Sonos Sub is there for those who require a bigger bass output to go with the Sonos Beam and Arc soundbars. There is also the Sonos Sub mini for those who don’t need as big a bass output.

