Best Sonos Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals: Save on the Arc, Beam, Ray and Move
Black Friday has come and gone and Cyber Monday has arrived in its place, so if you missed out on a discount for a Sonos speaker then fret not, there are still plenty to be had.
And we can add a new deal to the list we’ve already covered. It was rumoured that the Sonos Move portable speaker would receive a discount especially for Cyber Monday and that has turned out to be true, with it dropping significantly in price.
Whether you’re looking for a Sonos soundbar, wireless speakers, subwoofer or even speaker stand; they’re all on offer as part of the Cyber Monday sales promotion. If you’re an existing Sonos owner looking to add more speakers to your set-up or someone who’s never bought Sonos before, this a is great time to find yourself some savings.
We’ve created this buying guide to make the process of finding Sonos kit easier, rounding up all the latest deals that we’ve found online so you don’t have to waste time searching for them. The Sonos Beam is one that’s had another secret discount with another £20 off the price.
Have a look below of the best Sonos Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals so far.
- Sonos Sub Gen 3 – Was £699, now £599
- Sonos Roam – Was £179, now £124
- Sonos Roam SL – Was £159, now £119
- Sonos One SL – Was £179, now £129
- Sonos Beam Gen 2 – Was £407.87, now £329
- Sonos Move – Was £399, now £299
- Sonos Ray – Was £279, now £249
- Sonos Arc – Was £799, now £655
- Sonos Stand for Sonos One, One SL & Play:1 – Was £179, now £149
- Sonos Sub Mini – £10 off and save £36 when bought with the Sonos Ray
- Sonos Sub Mini – Save £44 when bought with the Sonos Beam
FAQs
The Sonos Beam Gen 2 does support Dolby Atmos, though it does this through digital processing and not with the aid of physical upfiring speakers to bound sound off a ceiling to a listening position.
The significant difference between the One and the One SL is that the latter doesn’t come with the microphones needed for voice assistant support from the likes of Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
The Sonos Sub is there for those who require a bigger bass output to go with the Sonos Beam and Arc soundbars. There is also the Sonos Sub mini for those who don’t need as big a bass output.