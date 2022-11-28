 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Best Sonos Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals: Save on the Arc, Beam, Ray and Move

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Black Friday has come and gone and Cyber Monday has arrived in its place, so if you missed out on a discount for a Sonos speaker then fret not, there are still plenty to be had.

And we can add a new deal to the list we’ve already covered. It was rumoured that the Sonos Move portable speaker would receive a discount especially for Cyber Monday and that has turned out to be true, with it dropping significantly in price.

Whether you’re looking for a Sonos soundbar, wireless speakers, subwoofer or even speaker stand; they’re all on offer as part of the Cyber Monday sales promotion. If you’re an existing Sonos owner looking to add more speakers to your set-up or someone who’s never bought Sonos before, this a is great time to find yourself some savings.

We’ve created this buying guide to make the process of finding Sonos kit easier, rounding up all the latest deals that we’ve found online so you don’t have to waste time searching for them. The Sonos Beam is one that’s had another secret discount with another £20 off the price.

Have a look below of the best Sonos Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals so far.

Best Sonos Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

FAQs

Does the Sonos Beam support Dolby Atmos?

The Sonos Beam Gen 2 does support Dolby Atmos, though it does this through digital processing and not with the aid of physical upfiring speakers to bound sound off a ceiling to a listening position.

What’s the difference between the Sonos One and the One SL?

The significant difference between the One and the One SL is that the latter doesn’t come with the microphones needed for voice assistant support from the likes of Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

What is the Sonos Sub used for?

The Sonos Sub is there for those who require a bigger bass output to go with the Sonos Beam and Arc soundbars. There is also the Sonos Sub mini for those who don’t need as big a bass output.

You might like…

Grab a Switch OLED and £30 Game gift vouchers in this Cyber Monday deal

Grab a Switch OLED and £30 Game gift vouchers in this Cyber Monday deal

Gemma Ryles 36 mins ago
Best OLED Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals: Last chance to save on OLED TVs

Best OLED Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals: Last chance to save on OLED TVs

Kob Monney 2 hours ago
Missed Amazon’s Xbox deal? Game’s Cyber Monday offering has you covered

Missed Amazon’s Xbox deal? Game’s Cyber Monday offering has you covered

Gemma Ryles 2 hours ago
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals live: Last chance to bag yourself a massive discount

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals live: Last chance to bag yourself a massive discount

Kob Monney 2 hours ago
Currys just beat Black Friday with this Cyber Monday Xbox deal

Currys just beat Black Friday with this Cyber Monday Xbox deal

Gemma Ryles 2 hours ago
The Sony ZV-1 vlogging camera is cheaper than ever with this Cyber Monday deal

The Sony ZV-1 vlogging camera is cheaper than ever with this Cyber Monday deal

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.