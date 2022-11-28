Best Sonos Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals: Save on the Arc, Beam, Ray and Move

Black Friday has come and gone and Cyber Monday has arrived in its place, so if you missed out on a discount for a Sonos speaker then fret not, there are still plenty to be had.

And we can add a new deal to the list we’ve already covered. It was rumoured that the Sonos Move portable speaker would receive a discount especially for Cyber Monday and that has turned out to be true, with it dropping significantly in price.

Whether you’re looking for a Sonos soundbar, wireless speakers, subwoofer or even speaker stand; they’re all on offer as part of the Cyber Monday sales promotion. If you’re an existing Sonos owner looking to add more speakers to your set-up or someone who’s never bought Sonos before, this a is great time to find yourself some savings.

We’ve created this buying guide to make the process of finding Sonos kit easier, rounding up all the latest deals that we’ve found online so you don’t have to waste time searching for them. The Sonos Beam is one that’s had another secret discount with another £20 off the price.

Have a look below of the best Sonos Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals so far.

Best Sonos Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals