Best Sky Q and Sky Glass Black Friday deals: Save with these entertainment deals from Sky

Black Friday is a great time to find yourself a deal, and if you’re someone who’s been pining to get in on the Sky action, the sales event represents a cheaper way of signing up the service.

Sky is offering deals across its services, with Glass, TV, mobile, and broadband offerings available to buy. If you’re not a Sky customer then these reductions and bundles represent the lowest ever price for some of these products.

We’ve created this guide to point you in the right direction of the best Sky Q and Sky Glass deals to be had. These deals aren’t expected to last for much longer, mind you, with the deals set to disappear on the 29th November.

These deals aren’t likely to change over the course of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales event, so what you see here is likely to be what you get. If they do change, we’ll be updating the page to reflect the best deals you can get from Sky.

So, with that preamble over, here are the best Sky Q and Sky Glass deals for Black Friday.

Best Sky Q and Sky Glass Black Friday deals

Sky Glass – Save £96

Sky TV (Sky Q and Sky Stream) – Save up to £14/month