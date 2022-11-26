 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Best Sky Q and Sky Glass Black Friday deals: Save with these entertainment deals from Sky

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Black Friday is a great time to find yourself a deal, and if you’re someone who’s been pining to get in on the Sky action, the sales event represents a cheaper way of signing up the service.

Sky is offering deals across its services, with Glass, TV, mobile, and broadband offerings available to buy. If you’re not a Sky customer then these reductions and bundles represent the lowest ever price for some of these products.

We’ve created this guide to point you in the right direction of the best Sky Q and Sky Glass deals to be had. These deals aren’t expected to last for much longer, mind you, with the deals set to disappear on the 29th November.

These deals aren’t likely to change over the course of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales event, so what you see here is likely to be what you get. If they do change, we’ll be updating the page to reflect the best deals you can get from Sky.

So, with that preamble over, here are the best Sky Q and Sky Glass deals for Black Friday.

Best Sky Q and Sky Glass Black Friday deals

FAQs

What’s the difference between Sky Glass and Sky Q?

The most obvious difference is that Sky Glass is an all-in-one TV while Sky Q is a set-top box. Glass delivers the Sky content within a TV, whereas Sky Q requires a screen to connect to.

Does Sky support HDR and Dolby Atmos?

You can view content in HDR and hear in Dolby Atmos sound with Sky devices, but you ill need to pay for the UHD bundle to get these features

You might like…

Best Black Friday Laptop Deals Live 2022: Save big on Apple, Dell and Surface laptops

Best Black Friday Laptop Deals Live 2022: Save big on Apple, Dell and Surface laptops

Ryan Jones 3 hours ago
The Apple Watch Series 7 is at its lowest price yet right now

The Apple Watch Series 7 is at its lowest price yet right now

Peter Phelps 3 hours ago
Save £522 with this super-speedy Virgin Broadband Black Friday deal

Save £522 with this super-speedy Virgin Broadband Black Friday deal

Ryan Jones 4 hours ago
Here’s another phenomenal Black Friday deal for the LG OLED48A2

Here’s another phenomenal Black Friday deal for the LG OLED48A2

Kob Monney 4 hours ago
This 200GB Galaxy S22 deal is cheaper than going SIM-free

This 200GB Galaxy S22 deal is cheaper than going SIM-free

Peter Phelps 4 hours ago
Never miss a delivery with the Ring Video Doorbell Black Friday bargain

Never miss a delivery with the Ring Video Doorbell Black Friday bargain

Ryan Jones 5 hours ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.