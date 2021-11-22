Best Shark and Ninja Black Friday offers

For Black Friday, you can get some Shark special edition and Ninja special edition products – the same ones we’ve reviewed, but in new colours and with additional accessories for less cash.

Both companies also go in for regular Black Friday deals, which we’ve been through to bring you the best.

All of these deals are for the regular products that we’ve reviewed in the past, just at a lower price. Here’s what you can get.

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner XL with Powered Lift-Away & TruePet PZ1000UKT

Launched this year, the Shark PZ1000UKT scored a mighty five stars in our review. It got this score because this plug-in cleaner is brilliant. Its wide DuoClean head means that you can cover more area in less time, and it works on hard floors and carpets without getting tangled in hair.

Smart controls at your fingertips mean no bending down, and the Lift-Away mode lets you pick up the main cylinder for more nimble cleaning, such as on stairs.

We gave it a high score at its original price of £399.99 but for Black Friday, you can buy this vacuum for just £249.99

Buy the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner XL with Powered Lift-Away & TruePet PZ1000UKT for just £249.99 Shark

Was £399.99

£249.99 View Deal

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away and TruePet NZ850UKT

Another new cleaner, the Shark NZ850UKT also scored five stars when we reviewed it. Functionally, this cleaner is similar to the PZ1000UKT: it has controls at your fingertips, the anti-hair wrap tech and DuoClean floorhead (great for hard floors and carpets), and Lift-Away mode, so you can remove the cylinder to get a more nimble cleaner.

This vacuum cleaner is a little smaller than its big brother, so it’s a bit easier to push around and store. It’s a better choice for smaller houses or those with narrower corridors. Performance is excellent on all surfaces, and this vacuum will easily keep your home in its best condition.

This vacuum cleaner did cost £369.99 but is now available for £229.99.

Buy the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away and TruePet NZ850UKT for just £229.99 Shark

Was £399.99

£229.99 View Deal

Shark WandVac System 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Anti Hair Wrap [Single Battery] WV361UK

Do you want a grab-and-go handheld cleaner or something that can tackle larger spills? How about both, with the Shark WV361UK. This model has a handheld vacuum that you can use for smaller spills but a wand and floor head so that you can tackle larger spills.

Super light and easy to use, this is one of the most versatile vacuum cleaners around, even if its battery life is a little short. This model scored four stars in our review and is now available for just £169.99 (down from £199.99).

Get the Shark WandVac System 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Anti Hair Wrap [Single Battery] WV361UK for just £169.99 Shark

Was £199.99

£169.99 View Deal

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with PowerFins, Flexology & TruePet [Twin Battery] IZ320UKT

The Shark IZ320UKT scored five stars in our review. This cordless cleaner is simply immense. It’s super powerful, coping with hard floors and carpets with ease, thanks to that clever DuoClean head with PowerFins. Of course, it has Shark’s anti hair wrap technology so the head won’t get clogged.

New controls on the back of the head make this cleaner easier to control, and you can see the remaining battery life on the LCD.

Flexology lets the wand bend in half, so you can clean under furniture without having to bend down. With two batteries, you’ve got more than enough power to clean your entire home.

This was a great vacuum cleaner when it cost £529.99, but it’s now on sale for £349.99.

Buy the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with PowerFins, Flexology & TruePet [Twin Battery] IZ320UKT for just £349.99 Shark

Was £529.99

£349.99 View Deal

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner with PowerFins & Powered Lift-Away ICZ300UK

If you want the convenience and simplicity of an upright vacuum cleaner combined with a cordless model, then the Shark ICZ300UK. We reviewed the ICZ300UKT model, which also has a motorised pet tool, and it scored 4.5/5.

Here, bar that pet tool, you get the same excellent controls, LCD that shows battery life, and powerful cleaning. This model is much easier to push around than a regular cordless stick cleaner, and the Lift-Away mode lets you take the cylinder out for detail cleaning with the hose.

This vacuum cleaner original cost £399.99 but is now available for £279.99.

Get the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner with PowerFins & Powered Lift-Away ICZ300UK for £279.99 Shark

Was £399.99

£279.99 View Deal

Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner (Single Battery) WV200UK

If you just want a small handheld vacuum cleaner that’s ready to go for smaller messes, then the Shark WV200UK may be for you. Despite being lightweight, this vacuum cleaner has the power of a much larger cleaner, so it can easily deal with tough spills.

It ships with a handy charging dock that provides storage for the crevice tool/brush and upholstery tool. Our four-star review praised the vacuum’s power but thought it was quite expensive. Now, you don’t have to worry so much about price, as this vacuum is available for £99.99 (a £30 saving).

Get the Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner (Single Battery) WV200UK for only £99.99 Shark

Was £129.99

£99.99 View Deal

Ninja Foodi Health Grill & Air Fryer AG301UK

One of the most versatile products that we’ve reviewed, scoring 4.5, the Ninja AG301UK is an air fryer, grill and more.

With its large 5.7-litre capacity, there’s plenty of room inside to cook for lots of people in one go. While the air-fryer may seem like the main use, this model comes with a grill plate for smoke-free grilling, too. Plus, you can bake, roast and dehydrate, too.

Best of all, this device is quite squat and square, so it doesn’t take up much space in a cupboard.

It originally cost £199.99, but you can buy it for just £149.

Buy the Ninja Foodi Health Grill & Air Fryer AG301UK for just £149 Ninja

Was £199.99

£149 View Deal

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer AF300UK

Once you get an air fryer, you’ll never look back, but you may wish that you could run two together to cook different parts of your meal at the same time. With the Ninja AG301UK, you can do this.

This dual-zone cooker has twin 3.8-litre drawers, which can be programmed to cook at the same temperature and time or at different temperatures and times. For the latter, the sync option sets the air fryer to automatically finish simultaneously, making dinners easy.

It can also roast, dehydrate and bake. And, if you want to save on running costs, you can run the fryer with just one drawer.

This model scored five stars in our review and is now available for just £169, down from £199.99.

Buy the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer AF300UK for just £169 Ninja

Was £199.99

£169 View Deal

Ninja Cold Press Juicer – JC100UK

There’s nothing quite like a glass of fresh juice that you’ve made yourself, and the Ninja JC100UK makes the job easy.

This is a slow juicer, which means that it extracts juice by crushing rather than cutting. This gives a better flavour and keeps the final juice cold with less separation.

In our review, we found that this juicer handled all fruit well, bar soft fruits. We also thought that it was excellent value at £169.99; it’s even better value at its deal price of £129.

Get the Ninja Cold Press Juicer – JC100UK for £129 Ninja

Was £169.99

£129 View Deal

Ninja Foodi Power Nutri Blender 3-in-1 with Smart Torque & Auto-iQ 1200W – CB350UK

The Ninja CB350UK caters for all of your blending needs, shipping with both a 2.1-litre jug for larger mixes and a 700ml travel cup so that you can blend and go.

This model is exceptionally powerful, easily coping with tough ingredients and blending everything smoothly. Thanks to Auto-iQ, there are even buttons to engage common programmes automatically, from blending to crushing.

This model also has the Power Nutri Bowl for making sauces and dips, with its clever internal paddles making sure that nothing sticks to the sides.

It is a touch loud, but at the discounted price of £149.99 (down from £169.99), this can easily be forgiven.