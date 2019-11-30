Best Samsung Black Friday Deals – Top handset offers live right now

Best Samsung Black Friday Deals: If you’re looking to pick up a snazzy Samsung handset, there’s no better time than the Black Friday weekend. Whether you’re after SIM-Free or an affordable contract deal, lots of Samsung’s models have seen substantial savings, including the latest flagship Galaxy S10 family.

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend is in full swing and there are so many Black Friday mobile phone deals it’s difficult to know where to look. The likes of Carphone Warehouse, Fonehouse and Mobiles have got a number of fantastic value contract deals, including a Galaxy A40 which will send you on your way with a free PS4, or a ton of data.

If you’re pretty happy with your network provider, there are also plenty of SIM-free deals out there worthy of you dropping some hard earned cash on, including a dramatic price drop on the Samsung S10e you won’t believe. From SIM-free to contract deals, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are most certainly the time to benefit from Samsung’s premium products at a largely reduced rate.

Best Samsung S10e Black Friday Deal

If you and your phone contract are in a committed relationship and you don’t fancy calling it quits anytime soon, this is the phone upgrade for you with the SIM-free Samsung S10e down to its lowest price yet. At review, the more affordable variant of the latest flagship family from the Korean brand would have set you back £669. In Argos’ Black Friday sale, however, you can pick it up for a £334.50 with this whopping 50% off saving.

Stunning Galaxy S10e Black Friday Argos deal Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Argos has slashed 50% off the excellent Samsung Galaxy S10e for this Black Friday. Act fast to grab this excellent deal.

As we briefly touched on the Samsung Galaxy S10e is the more stripped back, affordable choice of the fully fledged Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus flagships, manufactured with a cheaper design and with some key features adapted or completely taken away to lend for a more accessible price point. That said, the S10e is still a handset we loved, housing all the features you really care about, including the powerful processing speeds of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and fast wireless charging.

It also packs a stunning 5.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, side-mounted fingerprint sensor (which admittedly isn’t too leftie friendly), and a dual camera set-up on the rear. Bringing together a 12MP main sensor, there’s also a 16MP ultra wide lens. On its front you’ll find a 10MP front camera, set into the screen itself in the top right corner in its flat panel display.

Best Samsung Galaxy A40 Black Friday Deal

Fancy a freebie? Fonehouse is bringing that Black Friday bundle deal magic with this A40 contract on EE. Pay £31 a month for a decent 30GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts and avoid those pesky upfront costs. Even better, alongside this great contract deal, Fonehouse is throwing in a PS4 FIFA 20 bundle, sure to whet the appetite of newbie gamers out there finally ready to take the plunge.

Flagship smartphones are getting ever more expensive as, year on year, new handsets are unveiled. To even out the market Samsung have launched a variety of more affordable options for those not concerned about having a feature packed smartphone. After all, if you simply want to make a call, text a friend and potentially snap a picture or two, there’s really no need for all those other bells and whistles. The Samsung Galaxy A40 may just be the handset you’ve been looking for, then, still offering a beautifully designed smartphone that looks fairly premium even with its plastic and metal shell.

Boasting a gorgeous Super AMOLED panel, the A40 screen sits at 5.9-inches, taking up a large surface area with fairly minuscule bezels and a small notch to house its flexing 25MP front camera. On the back you’ll find a dual package, featuring the 16MP main sensor and 5MP ultra wide sensor. Under the hood, it also possesses the Exynos 7885 chipset, great for delivering a great overall performance. Packing 64GB of onboard storage, Samsung does it again with its offering of an Micro SD slot to further expand your phone’s capacity.

Best Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Black Friday Deal

When it comes to the pricier end of the spectrum of Samsung handsets, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is beaten to the punch only by the 5G variant of Samsung’s current flagship. It shouldn’t be surprising to hear getting a contract deal for the S10 Plus with absolutely zero upfront costs is pretty good going, then. Not least when it comes loaded with 100GB of data in Three Mobile tariff. Usually having to drop £49.99 when taking up this contract, use our exclusive discount code TRUSTEDBF3 and it’ll scrap the cost altogether.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 128GB Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus – 100GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts (Trusted Reviews Exclusive) With the EXCLUSIVE code 'TRUSTEDBF3' you can get the S10 Plus for free upfront, and then £40/m . For that you get 100GB data, unlimited minutes and texts to accompany one of our favourite phones of 2019.

Deemed one of the best Android handsets out there, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is a stunning bit of tech with its 6.4-inch AMOLED HDR curved display, uninterrupted with the front camera embedded into the screen, making it one of the best smartphones out there for streaming.

Boasting a triple camera, the Samsung S10 Plus can see to all your photographing needs with a 12MP wide angle lens, 16MP super wide angle lens and 12MP telephoto lens, allowing you to squeeze in as much as you want into a shot, but also zoom in on the details. Showing off with a Snapdragon 855 chipset, you can also expect an incredible performance from the S10 Plus, the 4100mAh battery cell should be capable of seeing this premium handset through.

