Use eBay’s secret discount code PICKME5 in the Cyber Monday aftermath and save 5% on this just launched Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle.

Nintendo has dropped a new bundle that sees you getting the latest Nintendo Switch console model with improved battery and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for £279.99, meaning you’re essentially getting this firm fan-favourite filled with added nostalgia for free. Even better, now with 5% off thanks to eBay’s PICKME5 discount code, it’s even more of a steal.

Retailing for £279.99 on the official Nintendo store, this secret eBay discount code will bag you this fantastic bundle, featuring a digital download of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game, for just £265.99. Better still, if you’re interested in the LABO Vehicle set, there is also a great bundle deal at ShopTo, getting you the latest Nintendo Switch model, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a LABO set for £279.85.

The Nintendo Switch is likely one of the most popular games consoles out there, finding the perfect balance for keen gamers and newbies alike with a hit of nostalgia to boot with the likes of Mario and Luigi, a farm of Pokémon, Zelda and Link and other famous characters under its belt.

On top of that, its design makes it one of the most innovative consoles out there, bringing you a hybrid console that offers both traditional at home and handheld gameplay, allowing you to take it out and about or sink into your sofa for a well-earned gaming session.

With the ability to utilise Local Play to compete with other Nintendo Switch owners in handheld mode, you can also dock your console and utilise the two Joy-Cons that attach to your Switch (and add more) for a race on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Packing in all your favourite features from the definitive version of Mario Kart, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe brings all the multi-player (or, to be honest, single player) fun of racing some of your favourite Super Mario characters in one place. From Princess Peach to Yoshi, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is loaded with 42 characters, 48 Grand Prix racing tracks and the return of Battle Mode.

If you’re enticed by the free gift in the ShopTo bundle deal, the LABO Vehicle Set, it makes for a creative and fun gift for your kids. Building from scratch with the cardboard pieces included, discover creative ways to play with your Joy-Cons, from creating a Toy-Con Car, Toy-Con Pedal, Toy-Con Plane and much more.

With the LABO Vehicle set coming free in the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle, you’re practically only paying for the console itself with two great offerings thrown in. Or get the bundle by itself with a 5% saving using eBay’s discount code PICKME5, which expires at 9:59am December 4th.

