Best OLED Black Friday TV deals: Last chance to save on OLED TVs

Black Friday often represents the best time of the year to save money on OLED TVs, and the 2022 sales event has proven to be no different from previous years.

With Black Friday technically over and Cyber Monday fast approaching, there’s not much time left to get yourself a deal for an OLED. With 2021 and 2022 models reduced, there are massive savings of up to £500 to be had if you know where to look.

And that is where we’ve decided to step in. If you haven’t yet bought an OLED TV for Black Friday, this page will point you in the direction of the best deals that are still running. Amazon, AO, John Lewis and Very are just a few of several online retailers that have reduced prices for TVs.

We’ve included a range of TVs from several brands to offer variety, but if you are looking for an OLED TV then LG appear to be the brand with the biggest discounts available, with Samsung also reducing the price of its S95B QD-OLED, Sony its A80J OLED and Panasonic has discounted a number of its OLED screens.

There’s never been a best time in 2022 to purchase an OLED TV than now. Here are the best OLED Black Friday TV deals still available.

Best OLED Black Friday TV deals