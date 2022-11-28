Best OLED Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals: Last chance to save on OLED TVs
With Black Friday in the rear view mirror, Cyber Monday has revved up in its place and you can still find some big savings on OLED TVs.
But those deals won’t be here for too long as Cyber Monday marks the last day of the Black Friday sales promotion, so if you’ve been holding out on a TV, there’s not long left to get a massive discount on an OLED TV.
This page will help point you in the direction of the best deals that are still live, and we’ve included a range of TVs from several brands for some variety, with LG, Samsung, Panasonic, Sony, Philips, Hisense all offering discounts for their TVs.
Black Friday/Cyber Monday marks a great time to find a deal on an OLED TV. Click on the links below to make sure you don’t miss out.
Best OLED Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals
- Samsung QE55S95B – Was £1499, now £1199
- LG OLED65C2 – Was £2099, now £1699
- LG OLED55A2 – Was £1699, now £779
- Sony XR-55A80J – Was £1299, now £998
- Sony XR-65A80K – Was £2699, now £1699
- Panasonic TX-65LZ2000B – Was £2899, now £2495
- LG OLED55B2 – Was £1799, now £929
- Samsung QE65S95B – Was £2229, now £1549
- Philips 48OLED707 – Was £999, now £799
- Panasonic TX-55LZ2000B – Was £2299, now £1999
- Philips 48OLED807 – Was £1249, now £1199
- Sony XR-48A90K – Was £1899, now £1399
- Panasonic TX-65LZ800 – Was £2009, now £1499
- Hisense 65A9HTUK – Was £1999, now £1699
FAQs
We’d certainly say it’s worth purchasing an OLED TV this Black Friday if you’re in the market for a new TV. Because of their excellent contrast, perfect black levels and terrific motion, OLED TVs are well suited for watching films and playing games. There is the issue of image retention, but this is only likely to be a big problem if you watch the same content with static elements (logos, news tickers) for a very long time. Use an OLED like any other TV, and it’ll be fine.
Cyber Monday was originally created as an online-only, tech-heavy counterpart to Black Friday, but now is an extension of the sales event that gives shoppers another chance to bag a discount or find some new products that weren’t discounted during Black Friday.