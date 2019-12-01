Best Now TV Black Friday Deals – Watch out for these Now TV offers live right now

Whether you want a few Christmas movies to get you through December or a whole assortment of TV and films to sort you out for the next year, there’s a Now TV deal out there for you. With prices ranging from £14.99 to £99 for an entire year, there truly isn’t a better time to pick up a subscription to the popular streaming service.

The Black Friday deals aren’t over yet and, as we transition into Cyber Monday, there’s still time to pick up a fantastic offer on Now TV. With three Sky Cinema and Entertainment bundle deals to pick from, you’ll be spoilt for choice with these savings.

With the Sky Cinema pass, you can catch classic movies from Gone with the Wind and The Shining to modern blockbusters like Jurassic World and The Greatest Showman. The Entertainment pass offers a wide range of TV from critically acclaimed picks like The Sopranos and Chernobyl to classic comedies like Only Fools and Horses and The Royle Family.

Now TV also recently introduced Dolby Digital 5.1 audio and 1080p streaming to its repertoire, allowing users to get the full cinema experience in their living for just £3 extra a month.

Here are the best deals from Now TV this Black Friday. You’ll have to act fast though – these deals end December 4.

12 Month Now TV Black Friday Deal

Without a doubt the best deal Now TV has going, for a limited time you can get 12 months of Sky Cinema and Entertainment for just £99. That’s an entire year of TV and movies for less than £100.

Now TV 1-year Black Friday Bundle Now TV Sky Cinema & Entertainment 12 Month Bundle Save 60% with this Black Friday bundle and get 12 months of TV and movies for just £99, just in time for Christmas.

To put that into perspective, the Sky Cinema and Entertainment packages will usually set you back £252 for one year. By subscribing now you can save yourself a massive £153 over the course of the year – that’s a 60% discount. Not too shabby with Christmas coming up soon.

Treat yourself to a year of TV with money left over to snatch up a couple more Black Friday discounts or buy the bundle for a loved one and have them set up for an entire year.

At 60% off you really can’t go wrong with this one.

3 Month Now TV Black Friday Deal

On a budget this Christmas? You don’t need to justify spending £99 to take advantage of Now TV’s incredible Black Friday deals. The three month Sky Cinema and Entertainment bundle is half price too at just £19.99 this Black Friday.

Now TV 3 month Black Friday Bundle Now TV Sky Cinema & Entertainment 3 Month Bundle Pick up this Black Friday bundle and get 3 months of TV and movies for 68% less at just £19.99. What are you waiting for? Catch up with your favourite shows and movies now.

With the two packages usually setting you back £63 for three months, you’ll be saving £43 over the course of your subscription.

At an incredible 68% off, this deal might seem better than the year-long deal at face value. However, if you want to continue watching once your three months is up you will have to continue paying the usual £20.98 a month.

If you think you can get through Now TV’s entire library between now and February – or at least the content you’ve been wanting to check out – this is an excellent deal. Otherwise, you’ll save more in the long run with the 12 month bundle.

1 Month Now TV Black Friday Deal

If you used your seven day trial to catch up with Game of Thrones and have been thinking of giving Now TV a proper shot, the 1 month bundle is ideal. For just £14.99 you can get a month of Sky Cinema and Entertainment at a nice 28% discount without having to commit to a long-term subscription.

Now TV 1 month Black Friday Bundle Now TV Sky Cinema & Entertainment 1 Month Bundle This 1 month Black Friday bundle will save you 28%. Get enough Christmas movies and TV to last you December for just £14.99 for a limited time only.

One month is just enough time to get a feel for Now TV’s extensive library without breaking the bank. Catch up on your fave shows over the holidays, marathon 2019’s best blockbusters or steam through Christmas classics from It’s a Wonderful life to The Muppet Christmas Carol.

This is the perfect package to keep the family entertained this Christmas and, at £5.99 off, your wallet will be happy too.

