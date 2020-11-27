Best NordVPN Black Friday Deals: Safety online for just £2.86 a month

Best NordVPN Deals this Black Friday: NordVPN’s got some spectacular deals for this year’s Black Friday sale, and we’ve weighed up the best of them alongside what you’re getting for your hard earned cash.

Get a 2-year NordVPN subscription for at 68% off at just £2.86 per month, plus an extra 3 months for free.

It should come as no surprise to anyone that we’ve probably spent more time online this year than ever. With most of our usual pastimes on hold, the ability to stay online has been crucial, but that also means that it’s been easy pickings for cyber criminals who are out to steal your private data and personal information.

VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) have always been one of the best tools for keeping yourself safe online, and to that end NordVPN has had a consistent place in our official ranking of the best VPNs you can sign up for. The best part is that Nord VPN has some unbelievable offers right now as part of the Black Friday sale, meaning that you can sign up for one of the best VPNs on the market for a fraction of the cost.

Best NordVPN Deals

Nord VPN is running several stellar deals for Black Friday, but only one is a clear winner (unless you’re specifically after a short contract). Traditionally a two-year plan with NordVPN would set you back a fairly high £220.80, but as part of the Black Friday sale, you can nab that same subscription for just £68.53 (at £2.86 a month).

Deal: Get a 2-year NordVPN subscription for at 68% off at just £2.86 per month, plus an extra 3 months for free.

That’s a whopping £152 saving to be had for a limited time, and given what’s at stake with the risk of having your personal information fall into the wrong hands, it’s well worth the plunge as an investment alone. As if that wasn’t enough however, you’ll get an extra three months free, just for signing up.

If you want the full Nord experience, then there are further bargains to be had on additional services like NordPass and NordLocker – both going for just an extra £1.15 a month each. NordPass is particularly handy as it offers a safe and secure method of storing your passwords which, speaking from experience, can be handy after you’ve forgotten your Zoom password again and been forced to reset it for the tenth time.

Why NordVPN?

For the full, comprehensive take on NordVPN, I recommend taking a look at our official review, but if you’re in a hurry this Black Friday then here’s a quick breakdown of all the key features available through the service.

First and foremost, NordVPN doesn’t collect your private data, nor does it keep track of your online activity. This might seem like a fairly obvious thing to want, but there’s a surprising number of VPN services that do collect your data as a means of staying afloat, pretty much negating the whole promise of added security along with it.

NordVPN’s server count is also growing, with a current total of over 5500 (more than the 5265 available at the time of our review), giving you no shortage of options for when it comes to hiding your online presence. Speaking of which, you’re not limited to your desktop or laptop either – up to six devices can be connected under one account, including phones, tablets and more.

Deal: Get a 2-year NordVPN subscription for at 68% off at just £2.86 per month, plus an extra 3 months for free.

The service also came out on top as one of the go-to VPNs for streaming, although we highly recommend avoiding this practice as utilising a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions can often lead to the termination of your streaming service account.

Simply put, NordVPN continues to be one of the best options out there for ensuring that your personal data stays safe, making its current Black Friday offerings among the best VPN deals you can pick up right now.

Commercial Content Editor Having been at the forefront of the year’s biggest tech sales, Tom can spot a bargain from a mile away. With an eye for market trends, he’s always on the lookout for the best deals that can save you s…