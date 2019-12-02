Best Mesh Wi-Fi Cyber Monday deals: Orbi, BT Whole Home and Deco on the cheap

Looking to get better Wi-Fi in your home? Then you’ll want to consider grabbing a mesh Wi-Fi system this Cyber Monday.

Mesh Wi-Fi systems are clever bits of kit that make it quick and easy to get speedy Wi-Fi through your entire home.

They’re more advanced than traditional Wi-Fi extenders. Instead of just boosting the main router’s signal they use multiple routers, or nodes, to spread the signal throughout your home.

This means that each node acts as its own signal source. Key benefits of the tech include better coverage, faster speeds and a more reliable connection.

The only traditional issue we’ve had with Mesh systems is their hefty upfront cost. But thanks to these stellar Cyber Monday Mesh Wi-Fi deals that problem is a thing of the past.

Scroll down to see our curated pick of the best Mesh Wi-Fi Cyber Monday deals.

Netgear Orbi Cyber Monday deals

The Netgear Orbi is one of Trusted Reviews favourite Mesh Network systems and on this stellar Cyber Monday it’s also cracking value. On Amazon you can currently grab a Netgear Orbi triple pack (route + 2 satellites) for £315 – a £155 saving on its regular RRP.

If you want the best of the best we’d jump at the offer while stocks last. The Orbi line has a wonderfully unassuming design, simple setup process and wonderfully intuitive mobile app. As we noted in our Netgear Orbi review:

“The Netgear Orbi is undoubtedly a fantastic Wi-Fi solution for large homes struggling with Wi-Fi coverage. It’s incredibly easy to set up and provides markedly faster performance than any single router at long range. It’s an expensive option, but if you simply haven’t been able to find another Wi-Fi solution that works then the Orbi is worth a try.”

TP Link Deco Mesh Wi-Fi Cyber Monday deals

If the Orbi’s a little pricey for your liking then TP-Link’s Deco line is a solid option. With its price slashed this Cyber Monday it’s also even better value than normal at the moment. Amazon has slashed the price of the top end TP-Link Deco M9 Plus and Deco E4 TP-Link systems this Cyber Monday.

You can grab the Deco M9 Plus for £259, a marked £75 discount on its regular price. If you’re on a strict budget you can get the cheaper E4 for £79.99, netting you a £29 saving.

The deals make the already competitively priced systems even better value for money. As we noted in our TP-Link Deco review:

“The TP-Link Deco largely delivers on its promise of great Wi-Fi coverage and speed, a relatively easy setup and comprehensive security options. For many users it will be ideal, especially since it’s priced competitively.”

BT Whole Home Wi-Fi Cyber Monday deals

Still too expensive? Then you may want to look at BT Whole Home Wi-Fi this Cyber Monday. Amazon’s currently selling a three disc pack of BT Whole Home Wi-Fi Mini stations for £100. This is a marked £30 discount on the system’s regular price, and makes BT Whole Home Wi-Fi an absolute steal this cyber Monday.

BT Whole Home Wi-Fi isn’t the most advanced Mesh system on the market, but its ease of use and super convenient design make it a great option for most users. As we noted in our BT Whole Home Wi-Fi review:

“The BT Whole Home Wi-Fi does exactly what it says it will. It effortlessly provides reliable, fast Wi-Fi coverage for your whole home (within reason). It will reach far further than any single router, and avoids all the hassle of traditional Wi-Fi extenders.”

On the hunt for more deals this Cyber Monday? Then make sure to bookmark and keep checking out best Cyber Monday deals page for our team of experts curated picks of the best discounts.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…