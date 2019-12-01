Best LG TV Black Friday Deals – Best offers live right now

Best LG TV Black Friday Deals: Black Friday is a great time to get yourself a handy discount on 4K TV, with deals rolling in on LG TVs. We’ve gathered together the best deals we’ve found so far if you’re intent on making your next TV and LG.

Black Friday tends to deliver the goods when it comes to TV deals, and so far there have been a number of attractive deals. In this current age of TVs, 4K is what manufacturers are offering, whether it’s a model aimed at the budget market or a top-of-line effort with all the latest tech inside. Read on for the help and advice you need to navigate Black Friday/Cyber Monday and find the best LG TV deal for you.

Our favourite Black Friday LG TV deal

We’re always interested in an OLED TV and this is one of the best deals we’ve seen. It’s the OLED55B9, which was released a few months ago for £2,000 and with this deal it’s available for £1,099.

Massive £700 off a LG B9 OLED 4K TV LG OLED55B9PLA 4K HDR Smart OLED TV The B9 comes with Dolby Vision HDR and Atmos; support Alexa and Google Assistant and HDMI 2.1 functionality with features that enhance gaming performance, making this OLED a great choice for movie lovers and gamers alike.

It functions as LG’s entry-level OLED for 2019, and its features reflects that status. It has the 2nd-gen α7 processor with AI, instead of the 2nd-gen α9 processor that’s on the C9 and E9. Picture quality is excellent and it comes with features such as Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, Google Assistant and Alexa support, WiSA support and HDMI 2.1 compatibility.

Best Budget Black Friday LG TV deal

If your budget can’t stretch to over £1000 for the B9, there’s always the option of going cheaper. The 43UM7000PLA is not as feature-rich as the B9, but for £300 you get a TV that supports HDR, Freeview Play – with access to the likes of BBC iPlayer and All 4 – Wide Viewing Angle technology, so you need not worry about getting a poor image if you’re sitting at an angle.

For connections you get three HDMI inputs, which is pretty decent at a price where TVs often make do with just two. And with this set’s upscaling abilities, SD and HD content will be capably upscaled so lower-resolution images will look better on screen.

Best 70in Black Friday LG TV deal

For those who have the space and want a big screen to occupy their living room, this LG TV is a prime option.

This deal is only available today (Sunday 1st) and brings this mammoth LG TV down from £1100 to £699. It ‘works with’ Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can ferry commands over to the TV via a compatible wireless speaker. The Quad Core processor the TV uses should result in cleaner looking images, with a better colour performance and upscaling talents that should bring up the quality of lower resolution programming.

