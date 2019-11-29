Best LEGO Black Friday Deals: Star Wars and Harry Potter sets on sale

Black Friday isn’t just a great time of year to buy new gadgets, it’s also the perfect opportunity to save big on Christmas presents for kids – as today’s flurry of LEGO deals shows.

Two of the UK’s top retailers, Amazon and Argos, have price slashed some of the popular LEGO sets this Black Friday, including plenty of Star Wars builds just in time for the release of The Rise of Skywalker.

With savings of up to £47, there’s something for Star Wars fans and kids of all ages on offer today – and nothing stopping big kids from getting in on the action, either. These are some of the best Amazon Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far.

Elsewhere, there’s plenty more majestically geeky LEGO sets on offer this Black Friday, including Overwatch, Marvel, Jurassic World and Harry Potter-themed kits.

The Hogwarts Great Hall is one of our all-time favourite builds, and at £30 off at Argos for a limited time it’s a bit of a steal, while the Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armor deal seems perfectly timed for the release of the final Avengers film on Sky this December.

In fact, we’d rate these as some of the best Argos Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far this year – and 2019 has been a vintage year for Black Friday price drops.

You’ll want to take advantage of these LEGO Black Friday deals quickly, though, as the Argos deals are flying off the shelves and Amazon’s offers expire at midnight tonight.

There are loads of superb Black Friday deals 2019, and for pure fun and great value, we reckon these are some of the choicest discounts live right now.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

