Best LEGO Black Friday Deals: Star Wars and Harry Potter sets on sale

Black Friday isn’t just a great time of year to buy new gadgets, it’s also the perfect opportunity to save big on Christmas presents for kids – as today’s flurry of LEGO deals shows.
Two of the UK’s top retailers, Amazon and Argos, have price slashed some of the popular LEGO sets this Black Friday, including plenty of Star Wars builds just in time for the release of The Rise of Skywalker.
With savings of up to £47, there’s something for Star Wars fans and kids of all ages on offer today – and nothing stopping big kids from getting in on the action, either. These are some of the best Amazon Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far.
Amazon LEGO Black Friday Deals
LEGO 75233 Star Wars Droid Gunship Battlefront Games Set Collection with Chief Tarfful and Yoda Minifigures, plus 2 Kashyyyk Battle Droids
LEGO 75233 Star Wars Droid Gunship Battlefront Games Set Collection with Chief Tarfful and Yoda Minifigures, plus 2 Kashyyyk Battle Droids
A fun build that's one of Amazon's Deals of the Day for Black Friday, this set is price slashed to just £35.99 – a 35% discount.
LEGO 75243 Star Wars Slave I - 20th Anniversary Edition, Boba Fett's Starship, Episode 5 The Empire Strikes Back, Multi-Colour
LEGO 75243 Star Wars Slave I - 20th Anniversary Edition, Boba Fett's Starship, Episode 5 The Empire Strikes Back, Multi-Colour
This Boba Fett LEGO set harks back to the Star Wars golden era and The Empire Strikes Back. Now just £62.99 or more than 40% off, it's also an out of this world deal.
LEGO Star Wars Toy Yoda's Hut Toy Building Set
LEGO Star Wars Toy Yoda's Hut Toy Building Set
This great value Yoda set is the perfect introduction to the wonderful world of LEGO, being suitable for ages 7 and up. Plus, it's 33% off as part of the Argos Black Friday sale.
Elsewhere, there’s plenty more majestically geeky LEGO sets on offer this Black Friday, including Overwatch, Marvel, Jurassic World and Harry Potter-themed kits.
The Hogwarts Great Hall is one of our all-time favourite builds, and at £30 off at Argos for a limited time it’s a bit of a steal, while the Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armor deal seems perfectly timed for the release of the final Avengers film on Sky this December.
In fact, we’d rate these as some of the best Argos Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far this year – and 2019 has been a vintage year for Black Friday price drops.
More Great LEGO Black Friday Deals
LEGO 75938 Jurassic World T. Rex vs Dino-Mech Battle Action Figures, Mighty Dinosaurs Toys for Kids
LEGO 75938 Jurassic World T. Rex vs Dino-Mech Battle Action Figures, Mighty Dinosaurs Toys for Kids
Now just £57.99, this Jurassic World set is one of Amazon's best LEGO deals today at over 25% off.
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall Toy
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall Toy
Argos has slashed 33% off the price of this Harry Potter LEGO set, which would make a great gift for kids and big kids alike.
LEGO Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armor Lab Set
LEGO Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armor Lab Set
Down from £55 as part of the Argos Black Friday sale, this Marvel Avengers LEGO set is right on trend – and a fantastic overall deal.
You’ll want to take advantage of these LEGO Black Friday deals quickly, though, as the Argos deals are flying off the shelves and Amazon’s offers expire at midnight tonight.
There are loads of superb Black Friday deals 2019, and for pure fun and great value, we reckon these are some of the choicest discounts live right now.
For more amazing offers this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.